A Pennsylvania-based company specializing in providing a variety of services to optimize call center and answering services is hiring in Southwest Virginia’s e-Region to fill remote positions.
AnswerNet, which operates more than 20 contact centers in the United States and Canada, is a full-service provider of inbound, outbound and automated contact center services.
The company also has specialty divisions in business process outsourcing, nonprofit, appointment setting and education and can be used as a primary call center or a backup service for business call centers or telephone answering services. AnswerNet works with many different industries, including HVAC, insurance, government, medical, real estate and small business markets.
“As part of its outreach marketing efforts to attract jobs to Southwest Virginia’s e-Region, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) identified and has been working with AnswerNet to help them fill the job classifications they are looking for with employees who reside in the region and who can work for them remotely,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “VCEDA has had a decades long strategy to develop information technology (IT) jobs in the region which is also an excellent location from which to fill remote IT positions because of the broadband and training programs already in place.”
Southwest Virginia’s e-Region is the slogan which VCEDA has used for more than 15 years to promote Virginia’s coalfield region as a great location to do business because of the region’s focus on electronic information technology, energy, education and emerging technologies. Southwest Virginia’s e-Region includes the counties of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wise and the City of Norton, VA.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership, Southwest Virginia Workforce Development Board (SWVWDB), Virginia Employment Commission (VEC), Southwest Virginia Community College (SWCC) and Mountain Empire Community College (MECC) have also assisted on the AnswerNet project.
Specific job classifications the company is looking to fill include inbound call center agents, outbound telesales agents, enterprise telecom architect, telecom analyst, junior graphic artist, marketing coordinator and licensed insurance agent for P&C. A virtual job fair is planned for Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A link to the job fair may be found at https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/xNOw2W. A schedule on the site shows the link will be active beginning on Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. for pre-registration and will remain active until Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. to allow time for interested persons to submit their applications to AnswerNet.
“We are looking for remote customer-oriented service representatives that provide high-level customer service solutions to all customers/clients on a daily basis,” said AnswerNet Director of Recruiting Ivan Yepez. “Employees will answer all incoming calls and make outgoing calls specific to each program or project to which they are assigned, using the tools provided by AnswerNet and the client to properly document all customer interactions, while maintaining a sense of integrity regarding both the company and the customer.”