Honaker-Rye Cove Stats Sep 13, 2023

Honaker 40, Rye Cove 32
Honaker 8 6 6 20—40
Rye Cove 0 12 0 20—32

First Quarter
HON—Bandy 2 pass from P. Musick (A. Lowe run), 2:00.

Second Quarter
RC—Darnell 6 run (pass failed), 6:30.
HON—Bandy 10 pass from P. Musick (run failed), 4:54.
RC—Osborne 16 pass from Lane (pass failed), 0:41.

Third Quarter
HON—Dye 6 pass from P. Musick (pass failed), 2:19.

Fourth Quarter
RC—Jessee 5 pass from Lane (pass failed), 11:10.
HON—A. Lowe 52 pass from P. Musick (P. Musick run), 9:59.
HON—A. Musick 48 pass from P. Musick (run failed), 8:38
RC—Barnette 16 run (Osborne pass from Lane), 7:02.
RC—Barnette 51 pass from Lane (run failed), 4:59.
HON—Bandy 43 pass from P. Musick (kick blocked), 1:56.

HON RC
First downs 17 21
Total Net Yards 465 386
Rushes-yards 22-160 51-223
Passing 305 163
Comp-Att-Int 19-27-0 7-17-1
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-55 5-43
Punts 0-0 3-37.0