agate Castlewood-Honaker Stats Sep 6, 2023 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Honaker 60, Castlewood 8Castlewood 0 0 8 0—8Honaker 40 13 7 0—60 Featured Local Savings First QuarterHON—A. Musick 56 pass from P. Musick (kick failed), 11:01.HON—Bandy 50 punt return (Marsh kick), 8:34.HON—A. Musick 11 pass from P. Musick (Marsh kick), 7:07.HON—A. Lowe 15 run (kick failed), 4:27.HON—J. Dye 5 run (Marsh kick), 3:06.HON—M. Lowe 16 pass from P. Musick (Marsh kick), 0:00.Second QuarterHON—Stephens 18 run (Marsh kick), 7:19.HON—Stephens 48 run (kick failed), 1:30.Third QuarterCAS—Harvey 55 pass from Houchins (J. Farmer pass from Houchins), 8:27.HON—Ball 34 run (Marsh kick), 3:20.CAS HONFirst downs 4 16Total Net Yards 135 422Rushes-yards 15-48 20-238Passing 87 184Comp-Att-Int 5-20-4 12-12-0Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0Penalties-Yards 2-10 3-35Punts 1-23 0-0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Shipbuilding Recommended for you Top 3 Sports roundup Lady Devils battle Council for third win Air Raid too much for Blue Devils Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView