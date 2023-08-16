A new pavilion designed to host concerts, receptions and other events is coming to the Appalachian Arts and Events Center in Cedar Bluff.

Susan Lowe, Executive Director of the Southwest Virginia Community College Educational Foundation, said the pavilion will be known as Hagerman’s Pavilion, in honor of Johnny Hagerman, a brick sculptor who designed the structure. Hagerman has also built numerous brick sculptures on the main campus of the community college as well as throughout Southwest Virginia.

