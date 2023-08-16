A new pavilion designed to host concerts, receptions and other events is coming to the Appalachian Arts and Events Center in Cedar Bluff.
Susan Lowe, Executive Director of the Southwest Virginia Community College Educational Foundation, said the pavilion will be known as Hagerman’s Pavilion, in honor of Johnny Hagerman, a brick sculptor who designed the structure. Hagerman has also built numerous brick sculptures on the main campus of the community college as well as throughout Southwest Virginia.
Hagerman’s Pavilion will feature an outdoor stage and fireplace. Inspired by Appalachian quilting, the brick sculpted fireplace will feature intricate patterns like the quilter’s thimble, flying geese, bear paws, and barn squares. It will also pay tribute to Hagerman’s late mother, an avid quilter, with the thimble design.
The total cost of the pavilion, fireplace, and stage will be around $160,000. The project is getting closer to becoming a reality, with donors already pledging nearly $80,000.
In a special tribute, the “Bakers Dozen” donors, whose contributions have been instrumental in this project, will receive exclusive commemorative bricks and their names will be prominently displayed on a fireplace plaque. Among those donors are Dr. Tommy and Tracey Wright, John and Cathy Payne, Lynn and Charlotte Keene, The Stelio and Betty Corte Foundation, Mark and Lisa Singleton, Kenneth and Susan Lowe, Peter and Jane Mulkey, and Sen. Travis & Angel Hackworth.
In addition, many other community members have supported this project through financial commitment of service, equipment, and materials to aid in its construction.
“Each contribution is not just a donation; it’s an investment in a legacy that will resonate within our community for generations to come,” said Lowe.
Hagerman’s Pavilion will be constructed on the side of The Mill closest to Cedar Valley Drive, along the Clinch River.
The Appalachian Arts and Events Center is a dedicated space celebrating and promoting the distinctive mountain culture of the region through its arts and crafts, fine art, music, dance, storytelling, and writing. Local artists display their creations at the center’s retail location and are available for purchase. Additionally, the Mill space is available for rent, making it an ideal venue for conferences, receptions, and various gatherings.