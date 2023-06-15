Three grants from three different agencies were awarded to the Town of Honaker. Two of the grants will be used for town revitalization projects while the third will benefit the Honaker Police Department.
During the June 6 meeting of the Honaker Town Council, council members voted to officially accept a grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.
The VCEDA grant was first announced in April and is worth up to $50,000. The funds will be used for the construction of an amphitheater as well as the installation of an e-bike charging station. The amphitheater and charging station will be located in the Honaker Community Park and Recreation Area along the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail.
“We were awarded a $50,000 grant for the amphitheater and charging station at the park,” Mayor Jodi Eaton said at the time. “This is the first time Honaker ever applied for a grant to VCEDA.”
The second grant discussed during last week’s meeting was from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.
“We applied for a grant months ago from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation,” Eaton explained. “And we got it!”
The grant, worth $148,000, will be used to purchase the historic Owens house which sits behind the Bank of Honaker and the Honaker Public Library.
“We have a couple of ideas for the property. We’re keeping our options open,” Eaton added.
David Eaton, who represents the Honaker area on the Russell County Board of Supervisors, said one option is working with Southwest Virginia Community College for a culinary school and restaurant to be established in the house.
“It would provide jobs and we’d have a nice restaurant here in town, located in a historic building,” he said.
The third grant discussed was awarded to the Honaker Police Department from the Department of Criminal Justice Services. Honaker Police Chief Brandon Cassell said the funds will be used to replace the department’s older portable radios that no longer function as well as they should.
The council also conducted a public hearing on the proposed 2023-24 fiscal year budget. No one from the public spoke during the hearing. The Honaker Town Council will reconvene on June 20 at 6 p.m. to vote on the budget.