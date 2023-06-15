Owens House.jpg

The Town of Honaker will use grant money to purchase the historic Owens House.

 Shawn Street | Lebanon News

Three grants from three different agencies were awarded to the Town of Honaker. Two of the grants will be used for town revitalization projects while the third will benefit the Honaker Police Department.

During the June 6 meeting of the Honaker Town Council, council members voted to officially accept a grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

