A Texas man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his role in trafficking large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine from Mexico into Southwest Virginia.

Federal officials said Alonso Cantu-Cantu, 46, of Houston, was the major source of supply for a drug conspiracy that distributed more than 33 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 6 kilograms of cocaine into Southwest and Central Virginia through a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking organization.

