Young golfers honed their skills during a three-day golf clinic at Willowbrook.
The 16th annual Youth Golf Clinic held at Willowbrook Golf Course was held from June 12-14 and featured golfers between the ages of 6-17 years old.
Attendees were taught the fundamentals of driving, putting, chipping as well as golf etiquette.
“Willowbrook Golf Course’s 16th Annual Youth Golf Clinic was a tremendous success,” Camp instructor Ron Compton said. “Kids from Buchanan and surrounding counties enjoyed three fun-filled days, helping to familiarize them with the basics of golf. Veteran instructors taught the fundamentals of driving, putting, chipping, and etiquette.”
Compton said the first two days of the clinic, attendees were provided with opportunities to learn and build confidence in their fundamentals and the final day featured numerous competitions, rewarding many young golfers with certificates and cash prizes. Along with prizes, kids were treated to free lunch, drinks, and snacks each day.
The following are the winners of the clinic’s put, chip and drive competitions by age group.
6–8-Year-Old Winners
Putting- Nicholas Bostic
Chipping- Jett Compton
Longest Drive- Jett Compton
9–11-Year-Old Winners
Putting- Myla Compton
Chipping- Gavin Hartford
Longest Drive- James Worley
12-14-Year-Old Winners
Putting- Caden Taylor
Chipping- Caden Taylor
Longest Drive- Caden Taylor
“Willowbrook Golf Course would like to thank Curtis Mullins (Director), Ginger Robertson, Betty Shields, Danny Sawyers, Cobo Stacy, Gary Elswick, and Terry Looney for volunteering to assist and instruct the junior golfers,” Compton added. “Special thanks to Craig Stiltner (Rocklick supervisor) for his generous donation to help make this clinic possible. Finally, thank you to the entire Willowbrook Country Club staff for hosting another successful clinic.”