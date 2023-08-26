THE GAME: GRUNDY (0-1) at RIDGEVIEW (1-0).
SETTING: Friday, 7 p.m., Ridgeview Wolfpack Football Stadium, Rose Ridge.
RIDGEVIEW: Ridgeview handled JI Burton 44-0 in Week 1 behind a strong defensive performance and a high-powered offense led by junior quarterback Ryan O’Quinn. Receiver Hayden Baker and running back Gabe Hackney are two of the newest big-name playmakers who figure to have a great season for the Wolfpack.
“I am expecting a physical game,” Ridgeview coach DeWayne Stanley said. “I am not sure what (Grundy) will be doing on offense and defense yet. A new coach always brings some change.”
GRUNDY: Grundy was led by an outstanding overall performance last week from all-purpose back Logan Lester, who made big-time plays with both his arm and legs. Tristian Ellis can break a run in the backfield or catch a deep pass in the end zone for a touchdown, like he did last week. Jonah Looney also showed why he should be a focal point of Grundy’s new-look offense, and the big man has great hands and speed with good size.
“They are one of, if not the best, teams in all of Southwest Virginia,” Bartley said about the Wolfpack. “They just seem to be able to reload talent every year, and this year is no exception. We know what is going to be thrown at us, but stopping it is what makes them such a difficult opponent. It is a great job by their coaching staff to be able to be so competitive every year.”
FINAL WORD: Grundy does not shy away from stiff competition, always having one of the toughest schedules each year. Grundy looked good for almost four quarters against Class 3 Carroll County last week, but the Golden Wave will see much different talent lined up across the ball this Friday night. Although Grundy will battle, look for O’Quinn and Ridgeview’s passing attack to be too much for the Golden Wave in this matchup.
THE GAME: EASTSIDE (0-1) at HURLEY (0-1).
SETTING: Friday, 7 p.m., Smiley Ratliff Field at The Cliff, Hurley.
EASTSIDE: Eastside is led by running back Keldan Hamilton, who had a big performance in the Spartans' 14-7 loss to Wise Central last week. Hamilton gained 120 rushing yards on 21 carries. He is also a talented defensive player, collecting eight solo tackles last week. Quarterback Payton Adkins connected with Luke Trent for a big passing touchdown against the Warriors.
“One thing I will say going into it is that they are always extremely physical and very good at Wing-T blocking down and kicking out,” Eastside coach Mike Rhodes said of Hurley. “Coach (John Paul) Justus does an outstanding job with his boys. We wanted to schedule them early before Cumberland to get used to that style of play. Plus, playing at The Cliff is such a great experience, I want our boys to experience that.”
HURLEY: The Rebels' potent rushing attack got off to a slow start last week in the loss at Sherman (West Virginia). Bright spots for Hurley in Week 1 included running back Canaan Shafer, who scored once in Hurley’s loss on a 26-yard touchdown run. Landon Bailey, Eddie Hurley, Kevin Looney and Payton Hurley will be keys for the Rebels in Week 2.
“Coach Rhodes has a young team, but they are playing beyond their age,” Justus said. “Eastside looked good at the Twin Valley Jamboree and played Central really tough in their first regular season game. Eastside has been lining up in the I and running the ball right up the gut or toss sweep. We will have our hands full defensively on Friday night.
"This week, our focus will be cleaning up our penalty situation. We had 17 penalties at Sherman. We also had some blocking assignments to straighten out with our wings and tight ends. Hopefully, we can get our backs going on Friday. The great thing is Eastside can't just key on one back. We can go seven deep at running back. Landon, Payton, Kevin, Eddie, Sheldon, Dylan and Josh can break one at any time.”
FINAL WORD: This game could go either way. It will be an experience for the Spartans traveling to The Cliff for the first time in school history. The Rebels are coming off a disappointing performance in Week 1 and hoping the Rebel faithful will be enough to spark the life back into this offense. If Hurley comes out flat, Eastside will steal one Friday night.
THE GAME: MONTCALM (0-0) at TWIN VALLEY (1-0).
SETTING: Friday, 7 p.m., Twin Valley High School, Oakwood.
MONTCALM: Offensively, the Generals return quarterback Jaylen Springer, who proved to be a dynamic playmaker last season for Montcalm. Running backs Logan Carver and Jayden Price will see the majority of carries this week, with Springer’s top receiver Tristen Cline also returning.
“We know they are well-coached and traditionally have a very athletic team,” Montcalm coach Adam Havens said. “It is going to be a very challenging opening game for us. Coach (Tom) Crigger will have his guys prepared and ready to prove themselves. It is especially important for us to be prepared and ready to match their intensity.
"It is our opening game, and Twin Valley has the benefit of having one game under their belt coming in. I feel like it is especially important for us to limit our mistakes and make sure we establish ourselves physically early in the game.”
TWIN VALLEY: The three-headed rushing attack of Nathaniel Deel, Jacob Justice and Alex Blankenship played well in the Panthers' Week 1 win over Phelps (Kentucky). Brayden White threw for more than 100 yards in his debut with only one interception, with Blankenship proven to be a reliable pass-catcher out of the backfield.
Connor Clevinger and Lucas Looney play well up front on defense for Twin Valley and do a great job of getting into the backfield to create chaos.
“I haven’t seen them, but I know they have everyone back from last year and got a 300-pound fullback and a quarterback that can throw the ball," Crigger said of Montcalm. "We have to control the clock.”
FINAL WORD: The Panthers are coming off an emotional win in their first game back in nearly a year. The numbers are still low, but the morale in Pilgrims Knob is high. The outcome of this game is how Twin Valley handles adversity. They played with the lead last week and played well, but what happens if things begin unraveling? How they respond will decide the outcome of this game.
THE GAME: CASTLEWOOD (0-1) at HONAKER (1-0).
SETTING: Friday, 7 p.m., Fuller Field at EMATS Stadium, Honaker.
CASTLEWOOD: Castlewood only managed 105 total yards of offense in the Blue Devils’ Week 1 loss to North Greene (Tennessee). Coach Bubba Edwards is in rebuilding mode right now but has several players who can make plays, including quarterback Bradon Houchins and back Kaleb Taylor.
“Honaker is a tough, well-coached team,” Edwards said. "They have tons of athletes, and we will have our hands full.”
HONAKER: Peyton Musick is a generational talent who happens to play the quarterback position. The more snaps he takes, the better he gets. He showed that in Week 1, guiding the Tigers to a 57-7 win over Lebanon in the Coal Bowl.
“Castlewood likes to spread the ball around and make you cover sideline to sideline,” Honaker coach Todd Tiller said. “I feel if we stay disciplined and take care of the football, then we can come out on top.”
FINAL WORD: This Russell County contest matches two good friends in Tiller and Edwards. The talent the Tigers have could be the best in Class 1 this year, and it could get bad fast.