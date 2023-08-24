THE GAME: CARROLL COUNTY (0-0) at GRUNDY (0-0).
SETTING: Friday, 7 p.m., Nelson Memorial Field, Grundy.
CARROLL COUNTY: Offensively, junior quarterback Cody Reece is back from an ACL injury that sidelined him last season and expects to play a larger role in 2023. All-purpose back Bryce Smoot is a dynamic athlete who will line up all over. Smoot will see time in the slot, wide receiver, running back and quarterback.
Featured Local Savings
The Cavaliers defense is led by 6-foot-4 junior middle linebacker Mason Crockett, who received all-district and all-region honors during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Crockett and linebacker Logan Coleman give Carroll County a huge 1-2 punch on defense.
“Very eager to get the season started again this year,” Carroll County coach Monty Chipman said. “I know we have a long ride ahead of us with a very tough Grundy team that is very rich in football tradition. Very optimistic because of the new coach this year and not being very familiar with Grundy. As always, the first-game jitters can be expected.”
GRUNDY: Despite losing much of last year’s offense that led the Golden Wave to its first regional title in 20 years, Grundy returns several outstanding backs who will see an increased role in 2023. Among those who will carry the load for first-year coach Keegan Bartley’s offense are returners Logan Lester and Ethan Roberts. Grundy also picked up a talented transfer in sophomore running back Teagan Abujayyab, who will be a household name by season’s end.
Defensive ends Jonah Looney (6-foot-4, 205 pounds) and Luke “Quake” Shelton (5-foot-10, 235 pounds) and linebackers Carson Deel (5-foot-10, 170 pounds), Brady Deel (5-foot-10, 200 pounds) and Ethan Roberts (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) will lead the Golden Wave defensive front and are back and ready for a big season.
“With the preseason behind us, everything counts now,” Bartley said. “Our kids understand that as much as we do. Carroll County presents a tough Week 1 opponent, being a 3A school and traveling to southwest Virginia for the first time in 13 years. This is a big opportunity to play such an opponent that our seniors will never have again. They are a better team than their record showed last year and we have to be prepared in every aspect of the game.”
FINAL WORD: The Bartley era will begin with a matchup against Class 3 Carroll County and the schedule will only get tougher from there with Ridgeview next week. Grundy still has some firepower left. If the young Golden Wave line steps up to the occasion, Grundy has a legitimate shot of beating the Class 3 school. If the Friday night lights are too bright for the young men up front, then Bartley’s debut will be a tough one.
THE GAME: HURLEY (0-0) at SHERMAN (W.VA.) (0-0).
SETTING: Friday, 7 p.m., Zontini Field, Seth, West Virginia.
HURLEY: The Rebels running game features speedsters Kevin Looney (5-foot-7, 151 pounds) and Payton Hurley (5-foot-9, 154 pounds) at running back mixed with the powerful running style of Canaan Shafer (5-foot-10, 185 pounds). Dual-threat quarterback Landon Bailey (6-foot-3, 164 pounds) is another dynamic playmaker that coach John Paul Justus can use on offense.
Defensively, defensive ends Johnny Prater (5-foot-10, 250 pounds) and Jayme Stacy (6-foot-0, 169 pounds) and defensive tackles Landon Adkins (6-foot-2, 253 pounds) and Josh Ashby (5-foot-9, 236 pounds) will man a strong defensive front, with the Rebels speedy linebacker corps of Shafer, Payton Hurley, Bailey and Dalton Stacy (5-foot-8, 172 pounds) flowing to the ball.
SHERMAN: The Tide is led by young sophomore quarterback Trey Lester and the Rebels will see plenty of first-year running back River Williams, on whom Sherman coach Kevin Buzzard is high. Sherman returns its entire defensive line from last year in Landon Hughes, Jackson Foster, Jaxson Johnson and Joey Runion.
“So, I think it’s going to be a good game on Friday,” Buzzard said. “We have watched some film on them and we look like we are kind of the same. We have a young team, only three seniors, but they are experienced. The offensive line is back from last year, so those are my key players. Of course, my quarterback Trey Lester is important. He is a sophomore that started a few games at QB last year and (did) well. (Williams) mainly played defense last year, but he is going to be the workhorse of the offense. As far as defense goes, it is basically the same as last year. Just lost a couple guys, but like the offensive line, my defensive line is back and going to be keys to the season.”
FINAL WORD: Sherman struggled stopping the run last season, in which they should be much improved. This is a thin Rebel team who has already suffered a huge loss during the preseason in offensive and defensive lineman Colton Charles. Hurley still has plenty of beef up front, and if they can control the line of scrimmage, then the Rebels will begin what could be a special season at 1-0.
THE GAME: PHELPS (KY.) (0-0) at TWIN VALLEY (0-0).
SETTING: Friday, 7 p.m., Twin Valley High School, Oakwood.
PHELPS: The Hornets return starting quarterback Jacob Kender, and expect the dual-threat quarterback to play a heavy part of their offense in Week 1. Seniors Jaden Skeens and Peyton Lester move from the line to the backfield this season and will lead the Phelps power rushing attack. Also, look for fullback Michael Victoriano to receive some carries.
“I feel good about this upcoming season despite losing all my running backs, receivers and tight ends,” Phelps coach Randy Smith said. “The kids have been a blast to coach. They want to succeed and are putting in the work to do so. I am returning some linemen and I have had to move three of last year’s starting linemen into the backfield and to a tight-end position.”
TWIN VALLEY: Freshman quarterback Brayden White will make his season debut Friday night. White has all the intangibles, can throw and run and has a high football IQ. Coach Tom Crigger has several talented playmakers in the backfield, including seniors Jacob Justus and Nathaniel Deel.
Defensive end Alex Blankenship and defensive tackles Jacob Hagerman and Eldon Blankenship stood out up front for Twin Valley during the Panthers’ scrimmages.
“Against Phelps, I would love to control the ball and keep Phelps off the field on offense,” Crigger said. “I feel like the two scrimmages will help us be more prepared. I am excited to get the first game started.”
FINAL WORD: It is the first time in nearly a year the Panthers have played in a game. Twin Valley again is in danger of the season ending early, like last year, with only 17 players on the roster heading into the first full week of school. Crigger will need to go on a recruiting mission up and down the hallways during the first couple of days of school to bring some stability to the program. Phelps is coming off an 0-10 season so this will be a possible win for the Panthers.
THE GAME: HONAKER (0-0) at LEBANON (0-0).
SETTING: Thursday, 7 p.m., Harry Stuart Field, Lebanon.
HONAKER: Honaker is one of the top teams in Region 1D this year, with a ton of playmakers on both sides of the ball. It all starts with the dynamic playmaking of all-purpose back Aidan Lowe. Last season, Lowe broke a school record with eight touchdowns in an upset win over Region 1D runners-up Patrick Henry (52-49) in late October. Along with Lowe, quarterback Peyton Musick and receiver Parker Bandy are college-level athletes who are tough to contain.
“We have a tough county rival game against Lebanon,” Honaker coach Todd Tiller said. “They have some talented athletes and will be well-coached and ready for the game. We are excited and will be prepared for a physical game. The kids and coaches are excited about opening the season as the first game on Thursday night. We are wanting to start the season out on the right foot and hopefully come out with the victory.”
LEBANON: Quarterback Mike Reece returns for his sophomore season and is coming off a stellar freshman season, in which he threw for 2,300 yards and 32 touchdowns. Toby Baker is the Pioneers’ top pass-catcher and Carter Dillon is the featured back. Defensive linemen Dusty Rose and Hunter Cox and linebackers Robert Stevenson and Cole Morrison will lead Lebanon on defense. The Pioneers’ talented secondary features Toby Baker, Peyton Mabry and Luke Garrett.
“It is always an exciting game and we want to compete because of it being a county game and a rivalry game,” Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor said.
FINAL WORD: The Coal Bowl may be one of the most celebrated rivalry games in Southwest Virginia and a great way to kick off a new season in Russell County. Both schools are off to a new start as Honaker moves from the Black Diamond to the Hogoheegee District and Lebanon has moved from Class 1 to Class 2 during the summer. Expect a high-scoring game as both teams feature explosive offenses that can score quickly. The winner of this high-scoring affair comes down to which defense makes the big stops. Honaker may have a slight edge in this one thanks to Lowe, Bandy and Musick.
THE GAME: JI BURTON (0-0) at RIDGEVIEW (0-0).
SETTING: Friday, 7 p.m., Ridgeview High School, Rose Ridge.
JI BURTON: Alex Colley and Lucas McClain will spearhead the two-man rushing attack for the Raiders. Tyson Welch will take snaps under center, with his primary target, Ian Tate, lined up on the outside.
“Ridgeview has a good thing going. I know they’ll be one of the better teams we play this year,” Burton coach Jacob Caudill said. “(Ridgeview) coach (Dewayne) Stanley will have his guys ready, and it’ll be a tough matchup for us, but it’ll make us better.”
RIDGEVIEW: The Wolfpack returns one of the top signal-callers in Virginia in junior Ryan O’Quinn. O’Quinn grew 2 to 3 inches during the offseason and his work in the weight room has paid off. His arm talent and scrambling ability will make him one of Virginia’s top recruits after this year. Running back Gabe Hackney is back and healthy and will take over full-time duties in the backfield. Branson Honaker is the only returning receiver that has played valuable minutes in the past and will be a key target this season.
“I am excited to get the season started,” Stanley said. “I think Burton will be solid, and we are looking to keep improving every week.”
FINAL WORD: The Wolfpack lost its entire offensive line and receiving corps to graduation last season after coming off back-to-back trips to the Region 2D title game. Hackney played well for Ridgeview last season after spending the meat of the season sidelined with a leg injury. Now healthy, look for Hackney to have a big game in the home and season opener. Despite being heavily favored over the Class 1 team, it is an important game for Ridgeview’s young players, who need some confidence if the Wolfpack wants to repeat as Mountain 7 District champions.