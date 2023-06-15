Several members of the Grundy boys track and field team captured gold during the 2023 Virginia High School League Class 1 state championships.
Dreams do come true, said Grundy senior standout Kaleb Elswick, after capping off his historic career in captivating fashion on June 2-3 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, by winning not one but two Class 1 state titles, taking gold in the 1600 meters and as a member of the Golden Wave 4x800 meter relay team.
Elswick has been one of Southwest Virginia’s most touted long-distance runners over the past four seasons, entering this year’s state championships as Grundy’s most decorated athlete with 14 regional titles (across indoor and outdoor track and cross country).
Elswick and teammates Keyston Hartford, Jacob Fields and Landon Johnson etched their names in the Grundy record books after winning the boys 4x800 meter relay title with a time of 8:22.99, just two seconds off a new Class 1 state record.
“Our team knew the 4x800 would probably come down to the last leg; I’d never run a sub-two-minute 800 and the Lancaster anchor leg had,” Elswick stated. “When I got the baton from Keyston (Hartford, who ran the third leg), it hit me how close this could be. We had about a three-second lead, which scared me to death considering my PR (personal record) in the 800 was only a 2:05. I went out fast and just hoped to hang on in the end.
“I knew I was going fast, but didn’t know how fast nor how close Lancaster was. It then hit me with about 20 meters to go that the Grundy High School boys 4x800 team was bringing home the gold.”
Elswick, the team’s anchor, said the feeling was “unreal.”
“The fact I was able to run a 1:58.59, 800, to close out the race makes it that much more special,” Elswick said. “So proud of each of the boys. We couldn’t have done it without each other.”
After an exciting Day 1, Elswick entered Day 2 with his sights set on the 1600-meter title.
“I woke up much sorer than I expected to be,” Elswick said. “I stretched a lot in the morning, hoping to loosen up before the 1600 later in the day. During my warmup, I even had to stop and stretch due to my hamstrings being so tight, which I never do. Off the gun, I felt good, but not great. I knew that if they ran a fast race that I was going to suffer, but if they tried to play the tactical race strategies, I’d still be in it at the end.”
Elswick entered the final 600 meters tucked away in fourth with the top three looking to pull away from the pack.
“They picked it up and I almost lost hope,” Elswick said. “With 600 meters left, I knew, this is it; all that work came down to this. With 400 meters to go, I made a push and took the lead with 250 meters to go. I had to keep hammering to keep the lead. With 100 meters left, I thought I wasn’t going to make it to the line, but I did and held on to the win. My last 400 was a 59-second split.”
Elswick said winning state is an unbelievable feeling and he is so thankful that all the hard work paid off.
“It’s still hard to believe that I was able to win state,” Elswick shared. “I’m thankful that God protected me throughout senior year for my first-ever full year of running, due to COVID restrictions and injuries keeping me sidelined. I’ve dreamed of this moment for years. I’d run and think about it; during workouts, I’d push like I was chasing someone down to win state. It was always on my mind, and I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t lost some hope coming up on this last season.
“Bringing home two gold medals is the best way to end my high school career. Being a part of this amazing team has been a highlight of my running career. I am so thankful for everyone that has supported me in any way. Now, I am excited to join Emory in the fall.”
The Grundy boys set a new school record with a fourth-place finish in the Class 1 state team standings. The Golden Wave collected 44 points, just five points behind third-place finisher Patrick Henry, which finished with 49 points. Lancaster took home the title with 80.5 points, followed by Class 1 runner-up, Middlesex, which finished with 61 points.
Grundy multi-sport standout Johnson concluded his junior season in epic fashion with a state title in the 4x800 relay team and a runner-up finish in the 800-meter finals. Johnson got Grundy off to a hot start in the 4x800 meter finals by finishing his leg of the race in 2:03.27, nearly three seconds ahead of the talented Lancaster’s Joshua Woolard (2:06.89), who was in second place.
In the 800-meter finals, Johnson finished with a time of 2:06.42, more than a second ahead of third-place finisher Matthew Kane of Lancaster (2:07.27). Jackson Herndon of Galileo won the 800-meter title in 2:01.00.
“Winning the 4x800 was one of the best experiences of my life and I don’t know what else could top it,” Johnson said. “To know that you are number one is a feeling that is incomparable. My teammates and I have worked all season and we worked hard during the race. I ran the 800 really for points; I had just run the 400 about 30-45 minutes before the 800, so I was exhausted. We just wanted to see what I could do, and thankfully I was able to get second place.”
Elswick also placed fifth in the boys 800 with a time of 2:09, while Fields placed eighth with a time of 2:10.95, earning both all-state honors in the event. The top eight in each event are named all-state.
Freshman standout Hartford followed up his outstanding performance in the 4x800 meter relay finals, earning a state title in his first-ever state meet as well as a fourth-place finish and all-state honors in the 3200-meter finals. Hartford finished the two miles in 10:39.09 to pick up a huge top-five finish for the Wave. Hartford also placed 15th in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:11.99.
“To win the 4x800 was perfect. I feel like I wouldn’t want to win it with anyone else,” Hartford said. “We worked so hard to get there and it paid off. My hip has been hurt a little since region, and in the 3200, I felt it. I didn’t run how I wanted, but came out with fourth, so I’m happy. In the 1600, I knew when I began running, I just had to finish the race and I’d be happy, and I did. I’m just blessed to get to run at state, and blessed with coaches that push me.”
Fields also had a memorable Class 1 state meet, winning a state title with the Grundy 4x800 meter relay team while earning all-state honors with an eighth-place finish in the 800 meters finals. Fields ran a 2:08.37 in the 4x800 meter relay finals as the team’s second leg and ran a 2:10.95 in the 800-meter finals.
“I was so ready to run, focusing on staying positive and doing my part on this relay team, to bring back a championship title,” Fields said. “All four of us PRed (personal record) and we all left it on the track. I am proud of these guys, and I will miss Kaleb (the team’s lone senior) next year.”
Grundy’s Shaiem Gordon sprinted his way to a seventh-place finish in the 200-meter finals, earning all-state honors with a time of 23.37, while teammate Logan Lester placed 14th in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.41.
VHSL Class 1 Boys Team Standings
1. Lancaster 80.50
2. Middlesex 61
3. Patrick Henry 49
4. Grundy 44
5. Central Lunenburg 37
t-6. Northumberland
t-6.Riverheads
t-8. Franklin
t-8. Auburn
10 . Mathews
VHSL Class 1 Boys 100 Meter Dash Finals
1. Kaden Bailey 10.99 (Franklin)
2. Markiel Cockrell 11.15 (Northumberland)
3. Brayden Dutton 11.23 (John I. Burton)
4. Bryce DeHart 11.25 (Auburn)
5. Brock Smelser 11.30 (George Wythe)
6. Conner Mattox 11.35 (Central Lunenburg)
7. Jayden Kidd 11.36 (Middlesex)
8. Landon Lowe 11.44 (Thomas Walker)
9. Ahmon Ashton 11.54 (Westmoreland)
VHSL Class 1 Boys 200 Meter Dash Finals
1. Kaden Bailey 22.53 (Franklin)
2. Markiel Cockrell 23.09 (Northumberland)
3. Bryce DeHart 23.11 (Auburn)
4. Jayden Kidd 23.18 (Middlesex)
5. Kyle Dobyns 23.22 (Northumberland)
6. Jeremia Laws 23.31 (Lancaster)
7. Shaiem Gordon 23.37 (Grundy)
8. Brayden Dutton 23.55 (John I. Burton)
9. Conner Mattox 23.87 (Central Lunenburg)
VHSL Class 1 Boys 400 Meter Dash Finals
1. Nathan Campbell 50.59 (Middlesex)
2. Aaron Miller 51.56 (Giles)
3. Daniel Sydnor 52.07 (Rappahannock)
4. Keith Taylor 52.12 (Mathews)
5. Landon Johnson 52.66 (Grundy)
6. Christopher Robinson 52.83 (Carver Academy)
7. Maxwell Gilliam 52.89 (John I. Burton)
8. Jordan Pippin 52.96 (Altavista)
9. Creston Saunders 52.97 (Lancaster)
10. Aiden Tiller 52.97 (Narrows)
VHSL Class 1 Boys 800 Meter Run Finals
1. Jackson Herndon 2:01.00 (Galileo)
2. Landon Johnson 2:06.42 (Grundy)
3. Matthew Kane 2:07.27 (Lancaster)
4. Joshua Woolard 2:08.41 (Lancaster)
5. Kaleb Elswick 2:09.53 (Grundy)
6. Maddox Barnette 2:10.38 (Castlewood)
7. Andrew Tickle 2:10.76 (Auburn)
8. Jacob Fields 2:10.95 (Grundy)
9. Saundera Spady 2:12.51 (Northampton)
10. Trey”Vaun Randolph, 2:13.42 (West Point)
VHSL Class 1 Boys 1600 Meter Run Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick 4:31.32 (Grundy)
2. Kovyk Chandler 4:31.78 (Parry McCluer)
3. Matthew Kane 4:35.30 (Lancaster)
4. Shane Stevens 4:40.80 (Altavista)
5. Adam Gibson 4:47.37 (Castlewood)
6. Seth James 4:48.82 (Mathews)
7. Lucas Hubble 4:50.75 (Chilhowie)
8. Gunner Marston 5.00.47 (Middlesex)
9. Josh Cooper 5:01.40 (Parry McCluer)
10. Jackson Brammer 5:01.54 (Riverheads)
15. Keyston Hartford, 5:11.99 (Grundy)
VHSL Class 1 Boys 3200 Meter Run Finals
1. Kovyk Chandler, 10:06.64 (Parry McCluer)
2. Adam Gibson, 10:12.27 (Castlewood)
3. Derek Mitchell, 10:18.34 (Lebanon)
4. Keyston Hartford, 10:39.09 (Grundy)
5. Caleb Sampson, 10:55.70 (Eastern Montgomery)
6. Spencer Sisson, 11:03.69 (Eastern Montgomery)
7. Logan Wheelock, 11:09.66 (Parry McCluer)
8. Caleb Holley 11:21.74 (Patrick Henry)
9. Jon Jenkins, 11:27.50 (Mathews)
10. Mason Comer, 11:40.63 (Rappahannock County)
VHSL Class 1 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles Finals
1. Ben Belcher 15.14 (Patrick Henry)
2. Donovan Forrest 15.29 (Mathews)
3. Jamel Alexander 15.35 (Central Lunenburg)
4. Holden Hutchinson 15.66 (John I. Burton)
5. Colten Kilgore 16.08 (Twin Springs)
6. Michael Little 16.28 (Giles)
7. James Applegate 16.56 (Northampton)
8. Clifton Goode 17.04 (Rye Cove)
9. Nolan Tyree 21.40 (Riverheads)
VHSL Class 1 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Finals
1. Jamel Alexander 41.08 (Central Lunenburg)
2. Ben Belcher 41.18 (Patrick Henry)
3. Holden Hutchinson 42.15 (John I. Burton)
4. Aidan Hadley 43.05 (Central Lunenburg)
5. Colten Kilgore 43.34 (Twin Springs)
6. Michael Little 43.46 (Giles)
7. Deandre Sanchez 44.27 (Carver Academy)
8. Zaden Veney 44.54 (Lancaster)
9. Rachuan Silver 45.59 (Sussex Central)
10. Clifton Goode 46.11 (Rye Cove)
14. Logan Lester 47.71 (Grundy)
VHSL Class 1 Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Finals
1. Northumberland 43.65
2. Franklin 44.30
3. Sussex Central 44.58
4. Lancaster 44.76
5. Riverheads 45.18
6. George Wythe 45.28
7. Rural Retreat 45.42
8. Northampton 45.52
9. Westmoreland 45.66
10. Grundy 45.80
VHSL Class 1 Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Finals
1. Riverheads 3:34.91
2. Narrows 3:36.88
3. Middlesex 3:39.39
4. Giles 3:39.64
5. Central Lunenburg 3:43.15
6. Patrick Henry 3:43.62
7. Eastern Montgomery 3:44.02
8. Lancaster 3:44.77
9. Buffalo Gap 3:44.78
10. Northampton 3:45.10
14. Grundy 3:58.31
VHSL Class 1 Boys 4x800 Meter Relay Finals
1. Grundy 8:22.99
2. Lancaster 8:30.29
3. Altavista 8:40.40
4. Middlesex 8:47.38
5. Mathews 8:47.79
6. Buffalo Gap 8:50.95
7. Galileo 9:09.11
8. Northampton 9:13.49
9. Auburn 9:14.08
10. Chilhowie 9:18.82
VHSL Class 1 Boys High Jump Finals
1. Geion Reed 6-02.00 (Middlesex)
2. Jayden Kidd 6-02.00 (Middlesex)
3. Drew Royal 6-00.00 (Auburn)
t-4. Austin Roberts 6-00.00 (Riverheads)
t-4. Carter Mooneyham 6-00.00 (Riverheads)
t-4. Kyle Dobyns 6-00.00 (Northumberland)
7. Aiden Bartuski 6-00.00 (Chilhowie)
8. Deon Ainsley 5-10.00 (Sussex Central)
8. Brandonn Wade 5-100.00 (Lancaster)
10. Vaughn Harris 5-10.00 (Westmoreland)
VHSL Class 1 Boys Long Jump Finals
1. Daveon Smith 21-04.00 (Lancaster)
2. Elijah Masten-Hale 21-02.50 (George Wythe)
3. Deon Ainsley 21-01.75 (Sussex Central)
4. Brandonn Wade 20-11.75 (Lancaster)
5. Jaquan Griffin 20-10.00 (Middlesex)
6. Holden Hutchinson 20-03.00 (John I. Burton)
7. Kameron Burnett 20-02.50 (West Point)
8. Jamel Alexander 20-02.25 (Central Lunenburg)
9. Evan Meier 20-00.75 (West Point)
10. Layton Kennedy 19-09.00 (Fort Chiswell)
VHSL Class 1 Boys Triple Jump Finals
1. Jaquan Griffin 45-11.50 (Middlesex)
2. Jamel Alexander 43-03.50 (Central Lunenburg)
3. Daveon Smith 42-02.00 (Lancaster)
4. Keith Taylor 41-08.50 (Mathews)
5. Carson Crigger 40-11.00 (Narrows)
6. Trey Tomlinson 40-05.00 (Fort Chiswell)
7. Elijah Masten-Hale 40-05.00 (George Wythe)
8. Holden Hutchinson 40-03.25 (John I. Burton)
9. Markiel Cockrell 40-02.50 (Northumberland)
10. DeShawn Hamlett 39-05.75 (William Campbell)
VHSL Class 1 Boys Pole Vault Finals
1. James Applegate 11-00.00 (Northampton)
2. Talan Mower 11-00.00 (Auburn)
3. Nolan Tyree 10-06.00 (Riverheads
4. Ethan Yard 10-00.00 (West Point)
5. Matthew Kane 10-00.00 (Lancaster)
6. Austin Roberts 10-00.00 (Riverheads)
7. Ben Hahn 10-00.00 (Patrick Henry)
8. Nick Millirons 9-06.00 (Auburn)
9. Robbie Roark 9-06.00 (Patrick Henry)
10. Ben Sowinski 9-06.00 (West Point)
VHSL Class 1 Boys Discus Finals
1. Reece Rhodes 161-06.00 (Lancaster)
2. Landon Steele 155-05.00 (Patrick Henry)
3. Reece Kirkland 143-07.00 (West Point)
4. Ryan Campbell 141-00.00 (Rappahannock County)
5. Xavier Brown 137-07.00 (Eastern Montgomery)
6. Dillon Schaefer 135-09.00 (Riverheads)
7. Bobby Cline 129-08.00 (Patrick Henry)
8. Ladainian Stone 129-06.00 (Altavista)
9. Jacob Edwards 128-11.00 (Giles)
10. Kalen Williams 125-10 (Galax)
VHSL Class 1 Boys Shot Put Finals
1. Reece Rhodes 60-11.00 (Lancaster)
2. Tyler Barrett 52-01.00 (Patrick Henry)
3. Tazewell Rae 49-08.00 (West Point)
4. Reece Kirkland 48-01.00 (West Point)
5. Landon Steele 47-05.00 (Patrick Henry)
6. Ethan Moore 46-08.75 (Highland)
7. Bobby Cline 46-08.50 (Patrick Henry)
8. Michael Jenkins 45-06.00 (Patrick Henry)
9. Stuart Hunt 43-02.50 (Altavista)
10. Angel Ramos-Mendoza 43-00.50 (Eastern Montgomery)