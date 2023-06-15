Several members of the Grundy boys track and field team captured gold during the 2023 Virginia High School League Class 1 state championships.

Dreams do come true, said Grundy senior standout Kaleb Elswick, after capping off his historic career in captivating fashion on June 2-3 at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, by winning not one but two Class 1 state titles, taking gold in the 1600 meters and as a member of the Golden Wave 4x800 meter relay team.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you