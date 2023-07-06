Football season in the Coalfields is less than two months away and area football teams are grinding to prepare for the brutal season ahead.
The Virginia High School League recently released its master schedule for the 2023 season, which means one thing: the season is right around the corner.
The Oct. 13 matchup between Grundy and Hurley at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy will be the most anticipated game in the BDD this season. The winner of that game will more than likely win the district as Twin Valley continues to rebuild.
Grundy’s strength of schedule may go up against any team in the state. The Keegan Bartley era begins with a battle against an old Southwest District foe that is now a 3A school in Carroll County and will be followed with a trip to Rose Ridge to face the reigning Region 2D runner-up, Ridgeview.
Grundy also faces Hogoheegee District powers Patrick Henry and Honaker in back-to-back weeks, and three of Grundy’s final five games are against Region 2D schools Tazewell, Marion and Wise Central.
Hurley coach John Paul Justus and the Rebels will have the Oct. 13 matchup with Grundy circled on the calendar as that game could determine the BDD championship. The Rebels’ schedule sends them to West Virginia to face Sherman and Van in Weeks 1 and 3, and they host border rival River View (West Virginia) at The Cliff on Sept. 15.
Hurley has Holston on Sept. 22 at Holston and Eastside (Sept. 9) and Castlewood (Oct. 27) at home.
Twin Valley’s football program is back following a disastrous 2022, when the team folded following their Week 2 matchup against Montcalm (West Virginia). The Panthers’ first game back will be on Aug. 25 at home against Phelps (Kentucky), and then will host Montcalm (West Virginia) on Sept. 1 in Week 2.
The Panthers will have long trips to Northwood (Sept. 15 in Saltville), Thomas Walker (Oct. 13 in Ewing) and Easter Montgomery (Oct. 27 in Elliston) in 2023.
In BDD action, Twin Valley will host Grundy on Oct. 6 and travel to Hurley for the regular season finale on Nov. 3.
Honaker and coach Todd Tiller will make a big impression on the Hogo next season after jumping from the BDD during the summer. The Tigers will face Russell County rival Lebanon, which will be a Class 2 team, in Week 1, and in Week 2, Tiller will square off against his good friend Bubba Edwards and the Castlewood Blue Devils.
Honaker will face potential first-place teams Rye Cove on the road in Clinchport on Sept. 8, Grundy at home on Sept. 22 and Patrick Henry on the road in Glade Springs on Oct. 20. Honaker will also face Holston, Chilhowie, Northwood, Narrows and Rural Retreat in their quest for a Region 1D title.
The Ridgeview Wolfpack once again opens with two Class 1 teams in J.I. Burton (Aug. 25) and Grundy (Sept. 1), before getting into the meat of the schedule. The Sept. 8 matchup on the road at Wise Central will be an important game for coach DeWayne Stanley in seeing how his team can play without the talented senior class that graduated in May.
Ridgeview will be traveling to Virginia High on Sept. 15, to Richlands on Sept. 29 and to Union on Oct. 6 with Gate City (Nov. 3) in the regular season finale at home.
The following are the 2023 gridiron schedules for area teams.
Grundy Golden Wave
Aug. 25—Carroll County (Home)
Sept. 1—Ridgeview (Away)
Sept. 8—Open
Sept. 15—Patrick Henry (Home)
Sept. 22—Honaker (Away)
Sept. 29—Tazewell (Away)
Oct. 6—Twin Valley (Away)*
Oct. 13—Hurley (Home)*
Oct. 20—Marion (Away)
Oct. 27—Open
Nov. 3—Wise Central (Home)
Hurley Rebels
Aug. 25—Sherman, W.Va. (Away)
Sept. 1—Eastside (Home)
Sept. 8—Van, W.Va. (Away)
Sept. 15—River View, W.Va. (Home)
Sept. 22—Holston (Away)
Sept. 29—Open
Oct. 6—Thomas Walker (Away)
Oct. 13—Grundy (Away) *
Oct. 20—Tolsia, W.Va. (Home)
Oct. 27—Castlewood (Home)
Nov. 3—Twin Valley (Home)
Twin Valley Panthers
Aug. 25—Phelps, Ky. (Home)
Sept. 1—Montcalm, W.Va. (Home)
Sept. 8—Open
Sept. 15—Northwood (Away)
Sept. 22—Craig County (Home)
Sept. 29—Bland County (Home)
Oct. 6—Grundy (Home)
Oct. 13—Thomas Walker (Away)
Oct. 20—River View, W.Va. (Away)
Oct. 27—Eastern Montgomery (Away)
Nov. 3—Hurley (Away)
Honaker Tigers
Aug. 24—Lebanon (Away)
Sept. 1—Castlewood (Home)
Sept. 8—Rye Cove (Away)
Sept. 15—Holston (Home)
Sept. 22—Grundy (Home)
Sept. 29—Chilhowie (Home)
Oct. 6—Open
Oct. 13—Narrows (Away)
Oct. 20—Patrick Henry (Away)
Oct. 27—Northwood (Home)
Nov. 3—Rural Retreat (Home)
Ridgeview Wolfpack
Aug. 25—J.I. Burton (Home)
Sept. 1—Grundy (Home)
Sept. 8—Wise Central (Away)
Sept. 15—Virginia High (Away)
Sept. 22—Lee High (Home)
Sept. 29—Richlands (Away)
Oct. 6—Union (Away)
Oct. 13—John Battle (Away)
Oct. 20—Abingdon (Home)
Oct. 27—Open
Nov. 3—Gate City (Home)