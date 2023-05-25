The Bluefield State women’s basketball team just inked its floor general for the next four years with the signing of senior point guard Heileigh Vencill.
Vencill inked a letter of intent to compete at Bluefield State next year during a ceremony held at Grundy High School on May 18, with many of her friends and family in attendance.
Vencill was a three-year standout at Grundy before transferring to Twin Valley for her final season. Vencill starred for the Lady Panthers, helping them win a share of the Black Diamond District regular-season title and earn a trip to the Region 1D semifinals this past season.
“Playing at an NCAA DII basketball program means the world to me,” Vencill said. “This game has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. The game of basketball has given me so many memories and friendships, and has molded me into the lady I am today.
Featured Local Savings
“I am beyond excited to play for coach (Paul) Davis. His passion for the game and the high-tempo style was the perfect fit for my game, and I hope to be able to contribute to the program both on the court and in the classroom. I am so grateful for this opportunity, and I am beyond excited to continue playing the game I love.”
Vencill also ran for Grundy’s cross-country team and is a member of the Beta Club, FCA, SCA, prom committee, science seminar, FBLA and Key Club.
Vencill is also a standout in the classroom, graduating with a 4.0-grade point average from Grundy.
She has already earned an associate degree from Southwest Virginia Community College, where she received the Governor’s Medallion. She plans to major in pre-med at Bluefield State, with aspirations of becoming a dentist.