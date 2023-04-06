Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore was recently named the 2022-2023 Mountaineer Girls Basketball Player of the Year to go along with an All-Mountaineer first-team selection while Honaker High School girls head basketball coach Misty Miller was selected as the Mountaineer Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.

Moore, a senior has racked up the accolades this season, earning the BDD, Region 1D and Class 1 State Player of the Year awards while averaging 20.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.7 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. Moore also reached the 1,000-point milestone this season and will be competing next season for the Emory and Henry Women’s Basketball team.

