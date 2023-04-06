Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore was recently named the 2022-2023 Mountaineer Girls Basketball Player of the Year to go along with an All-Mountaineer first-team selection while Honaker High School girls head basketball coach Misty Miller was selected as the Mountaineer Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Moore, a senior has racked up the accolades this season, earning the BDD, Region 1D and Class 1 State Player of the Year awards while averaging 20.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.7 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. Moore also reached the 1,000-point milestone this season and will be competing next season for the Emory and Henry Women’s Basketball team.
Honaker coach Misty Miller was selected as the Mountaineer Coach of the Year award after leading her team to a share of the BDD regular season title and a BDD tournament championship.
Joining Moore from Twin Valley on the All-Mountaineer First Team is point guard Heileigh Vencill. The senior has arguably the best handles in the area and uses it to control the offense or beat the press at Grundy and at Twin Valley during her career. She is a prototypical floor general and a leader on and off the court.
Grundy’s Jessi Looney was the only Lady Wave named to the All-Mountaineer First Team this season. Looney carried Grundy offensively this past season, leading the team in every major category. She collected 13.6 points, 10 rebounds, 5.2 steals, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. The multi-sport athlete also surpassed the 1,000-point milestone during the regular season and will run cross country and track at Emory and Henry next year.
Honaker had three players named to the All-Mountaineer first team, Tailor Nolley, Alayna McNulty and Kalli Miller.
Nolley had a breakout season for the Lady Tigers and has emerged as one of the BDD’s top scorers. She can score in multiple ways and has the athletic ability to attack the basket and score in traffic. She is also an excellent defender.
McNulty is a dominant player who can score with her back to the basket or by taking her defender off the dribble. She has a knack for offensive rebounds and put backs and her basketball IQ is through the roof.
Miller is the Lady Tigers’ most important player. She can break any press with her speed and ball-handling ability and at times was Honaker’s top three-point shooter. Her most significant contribution to the team is the on-ball pressure and disruption of the opposing team’s offense. She may be the best defensive player in the Region 1D.
2022-2023 All Mountaineer Girls Basketball First Team
Haylee Moore, Twin Valley (best all-around)
Jessi Looney, Grundy (senior award)
Kalli Miller, Honaker (best defender)
Alayna McNulty, Honaker
Tailor Nolley, Honaker (best playmaker)
Heileigh Vencill, Grundy (best handles)
2022-2023 All-Mountaineer Girls Basketball Second Team
Makailah Estep, Grundy
Ella Rasnake, Council
Rayne Hawthorne, Twin Valley (most improved)
Kate Bostic, Grundy
Kate Jessee, Honaker
2022-2023 All-Mountaineer Girls Basketball Honorable Mention Team