OAKWOOD -- Twin Valley handled Phelps (Kentucky) 28-16 in a successful return to the gridiron on Friday night.

It was a historic night for the Panthers, who took to the field for the first time in nearly a year after the 2022 campaign was cut short due to low numbers and inexperience following the first game. It was also the first time Panther Nation was able to experience a home game since Oct. 8, 2021.

