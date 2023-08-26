OAKWOOD -- Twin Valley handled Phelps (Kentucky) 28-16 in a successful return to the gridiron on Friday night.
It was a historic night for the Panthers, who took to the field for the first time in nearly a year after the 2022 campaign was cut short due to low numbers and inexperience following the first game. It was also the first time Panther Nation was able to experience a home game since Oct. 8, 2021.
“This game ranks up there for me for one of the biggest wins I have been a part of, because we have come a long way since last year and the last couple weeks,” Twin Valley coach Tom Crigger said. “I am so thankful for my coaching staff and, most of all, my players.”
The Panthers' three-headed rushing attack of Nathaniel Deel (79 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown), Jacob Justice (80 rushing yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns) and Alex Blankenship (seven catches for 105 receiving yards, 74 rushing yards on 22 carries and one rushing touchdown) combined for 233 rushing yards on 52 carries to lead the way for the Panthers.
Twin Valley also received a big game from freshman quarterback Brayden White, who threw for 105 yards on 7-of-10 passing, all to Blankenship. White also finished with 49 rushing yards on three carries in his debut.
“We controlled the game, I felt like, with my three backs. They ran the ball hard, but couldn’t have done it without the offensive line blocking their tails off all game,” Crigger said. “Justice, Deel and Blankenship played like we knew they could. When one needed a breather, one stepped up. We got our passing going on first down and found an opening in the flats. Brayden really played well for us passing and throwing. But all in all, so proud of our linemen. They are the reason we won the game. They played great.”
The Panthers' offensive line, which consists of Jacob Hagerman, Elden Blankenship, Jake Street, Colton Stiltner and Lucas Looney, dominated in the trenches all four quarters and even displayed their discipline by allowing White to draw the Hornets offsides with multiple hard counts at crucial times during the game.
Connor Clevinger and the tough Panthers defense forced Phelps to a turnover on downs on the Hornets first offensive possession.
Twin Valley answered with a mixture of Deel, Justice and Blankenship on its first offensive possession as the trio drove the ball down inside the 2-yard line. Blankenship punched it in on a trap for the first touchdown of the game. White then hit Blankenship in the end zone for the two-point conversion as the Panthers took an 8-0 lead with 2:07 remaining in the first.
Twin Valley’s second offensive possession ended in White throwing his first interception of the season. The momentum then shifted as Hornets standout Ethan Fields took a second-and-6 91 yards to the house with 4:15 remaining in the first. A successful two-point conversion try from Phelps tied the game at 8-8, which held to halftime.
The Panthers came out following halftime with high energy and it paid off on the field. Twin Valley kept pounding the rock with its trio of backs, moving the ball down inside the 5-yard line before setting up Justice for a 3-yard touchdown run with 6:57 remaining in the third quarter. White bulldozed his way through a Hornets defender for the two-point conversion attempt to give the Panthers a 16-8 lead.
Twin Valley scored again in the third quarter as Deel picked up a 5-yard touchdown run that was set up by a 40-plus-yard pass from White to Blankenship, who made an excellent run after the catch.
The Panthers' defense stopped the Hornets late in the game, threatening to score as Caleb Bailey recovered a fumble that would be turned into points.
Justice picked up the Panthers' final score on a 4-yard touchdown run with 6:55 remaining in the game.
Phelps scored again with 3:19 remaining on a 14-yard pass play from quarterback Jacob Kinder to Fields.
But Twin Valley recovered an attempted onside kick, and after another couple of first downs, the Panthers ended the game in victory formation.
Twin Valley will look to move to 2-0 on the season with another home game Friday night against Montcalm (West Virginia).
PHS 8 0 0 8 – 16
TVHS 8 0 14 6 – 28
Scoring Summary
1st quarter
TVHS– Blankenship 4 run (White pass to Blankenship), 8-0.
PHS – Fields 91 run (2-point conversion run good), 8-8.
2nd quarter
3rd quarter
TVHS – Justice 3 run (White run good), 16-8.
TVHS – Deel 5 run (White pass no good), 22-8.
4th quarter
TVHS – Justice 4 run (no good), 28-8.
PHS – Kinder to Fields from 14 yards (2-point attempt good), 28-16