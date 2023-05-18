The Twin Valley Lady Panthers shut out the Hurley Lady Rebels 14-0 in Black Diamond District softball action last Tuesday night.
“The girls did a great job defensively again making the plays,” Twin Valley coach Brittany Belcher said. “They are continuing to get better at that. It took us a few minutes to get consistently going offensively, but Rayne Hawthorne led us with an inside-the-park home run that kind of helped get the momentum going.”
Junior hurler Ashleigh Davis pitched five shutout innings to capture the win for Twin Valley.
Leya Vanover and Rayne Hawthorne had two hits apiece for the Panthers, with Hawthorne driving in four runs.
Haley Motes scored three runs to lead the way for Twin Valley.
“Everyone’s teamwork was phenomenal,” Vanover said. “We were really good when batting and we made some amazing plays as well. Being senior night, we really enjoyed being out on the field, which really made us play even better. I’m extremely proud of all of us.”
Hurley coach Chris Wolford credited the Lady Panthers.
“Twin Valley played a solid game,” Wolford said. “They hit the ball well and played solid defense. They also took advantage of our mistakes. Their pitcher pitched a solid game, throwing strikes and letting her defense back her up. The coach for Twin Valley, Brittany Belcher, seems to have them believing in themselves and playing with excitement.
“Once again, we struggled to get hits, but we did hit the ball much better than the last time we played them; it just doesn’t show on the scoreboard. Kara Hagerman started the game off with a nice hit but was stranded on third to begin the game. We played competitive for most of the game, allowing one bad inning to really hurt us. As I have said before, we are taking it one step at a time.”
Twin Valley will enter this week’s BDD Tournament as the No. 3 seed and face Grundy, while Hurley will enter as the No. 4 seed and meet BDD regular season champ Honaker.