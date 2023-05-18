The Twin Valley Lady Panthers shut out the Hurley Lady Rebels 14-0 in Black Diamond District softball action last Tuesday night.

“The girls did a great job defensively again making the plays,” Twin Valley coach Brittany Belcher said. “They are continuing to get better at that. It took us a few minutes to get consistently going offensively, but Rayne Hawthorne led us with an inside-the-park home run that kind of helped get the momentum going.”

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you