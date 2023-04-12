KEEN MOUNTAIN — A huge first inning propelled the Twin Valley Panther’s varsity softball team to a 14-8 victory over West Virginia rival Mt. View last Monday afternoon in Keen Mountain.
“The girls did an awesome job at the plate today and in the field,” Twin Valley head coach Brittany Belcher said. “We didn’t have as many errors, and we made the plays when we needed to and did a much better job of getting the lead runner. I’m so proud of them.”
Twin Valley ace Ashleigh Davis took care of business in the top of the first. After walking Mt. View’s number two batter and pitcher Phoebe Dudgeon and then number three batter Kelsey Bailey in back-to-back plate appearances, Davis settled down and struck out Hannah Morgan and Jasmine Rose to get out of the inning unscathed.
It was a terrible start for Mt. View’s starting pitcher Phoebe Dudgeon who fell apart early in the bottom of the first after Twin Valley leadoff batter Desi Deel and number two batter Cheyanna Davis both got on base due to a fielding error by the Golden Knights’ defense.
Dudgeon then walked eight straight batters before head coach Shawn Herring made a pitching change, turning to Ty’Quashia Wray. The move paid off for a moment as Wray helped get the Golden Knights out of the inning but not before falling behind 9-0.
Mt. View picked up three runs in the top of the second with an RBI single by Dudgeon which cut the Panthers lead to 9-3.
The Golden Knights added two more runs in the top of the third on RBI singles from Jasmine Rose and Emily Pendry to make it a 9-5 game which held to the bottom of the fourth.
In the bottom of the fourth Twin Valley’s Morgan Hale drove home Skylar Vanover on an RBI single to extend the Panthers lead to 10-5.
Twin Valley put the game away in the bottom of the fifth, scoring four more runs highlighted by Ashleigh Davis’s two RBI single that brought home Deel and Leya Vanover and extending the Panthers lead to 14-5.
Mt. View added three runs in the top of the sixth but Panther pitcher Ashleigh Davis shutdown the Golden Knights in the top of the seventh to secure the 14-8 non-district victory.
Davis picked up the win while giving up eight runs on six hits in six innings with nine walks and five strikeouts. Davis also went 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs at the plate.
Davis said teamwork was the key to the win. “Teamwork is always the key to winning a game, especially last night’s game,” Davis said. “Without everyone communicating and working together it wouldn’t have gone as well as it did. I couldn’t have done it without the girls behind me that always back me up.”
Shiann Carter led the way for the Golden Knights with a 1-for-2 day with two walks and two RBIs. Pitcher Phoebe Dudgeon took the loss after giving up nine runs in 0.2 innings pitch.