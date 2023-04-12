KEEN MOUNTAIN — A huge first inning propelled the Twin Valley Panther’s varsity softball team to a 14-8 victory over West Virginia rival Mt. View last Monday afternoon in Keen Mountain.

“The girls did an awesome job at the plate today and in the field,” Twin Valley head coach Brittany Belcher said. “We didn’t have as many errors, and we made the plays when we needed to and did a much better job of getting the lead runner. I’m so proud of them.”

