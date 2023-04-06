Twin Valley senior Haylee Moore was recently named VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state player of the year. Moore averaged 20.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.7 assists and 2.6 blocks per game this season.
Twin Valley senior standout Haylee Moore received Class 1 Player of the Year honors on the recently released Virginia High School League Class 1 Girls Basketball All-State team.
Moore led the Lady Panthers to a share of the Black Diamond District regular season title while averaging 20.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.7 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game this season.
In a 58-45 win over East Ridge (Kentucky), Moore dropped 37 points, grabbed 23 rebounds and blocked three shots. She finished the season with 24 double-doubles and two triple-doubles. In addition, she had games of 34, 30, 29, 28, 28 and 26 points.
Moore also surpassed the 1,000-career point milestone this season and cleared 877 career rebounds.
In addition, Moore earned second-team all-state honors as a junior and will continue her basketball career at Emory & Henry.
“I am speechless,” Moore said about receiving the state’s most coveted award in Class 1. “It is incredible to be recognized as the Class 1 VHSL Player of the Year. There are so many talented and hard-working girls within the state that also deserve this recognition, and it is an honor to represent them in the VHSL. This is the greatest accomplishment I have ever received, and I am thankful for everyone who helped me get to this point. God has been so good, and I give him all the glory.”
Rappahannock County coach Jeff Atkins was named Class 1 Coach of the Year after guiding his team to a 21-7 record and the school’s first state title with a 70-65 win over Eastside in the Class 1 final. The Panthers reached the state final with a one-point win, 42-41, over Buffalo Gap in the state semifinals.
Atkins has led the Panthers to back-to-back Final Four appearances, losing to Buffalo Gap in the state semifinals last season.
Eastside High School’s Azzy Hammons joined Moore on the first team.
“It was truly an honor,” Hammons said. “I have been blessed to have some great coaches and teammates along the way to help me to get to this point. And of course, God has blessed me with the gift of basketball. I am going to continue to work hard and prepare for next season.”
Other notables who received All-State honors from Region 1D were John I. Burton’s Sarah Williams (second-team all-state) and Rural Retreat’s Brayln Moore (second-team).
2022-2023 VHSL CLASS 1 Girls Basketball First Team All-State
Blair Jackson Fort, Chiswell (Sophomore)
Candace Slaw, Rappahannock (Senior)
Haylee Moore, Twin Valley (Senior)
Na’Kyla Bradley, William Campbell (Senior)
Azzy Hammons, Eastside (Sophomore)
Summer Shackelford, Rappahannock County (Sophomore)
Lilly Underwood, Eastern Montgomery (Senior)
Ziyanna King, King & Queen Central (Senior)
2022-2023 VHSL CLASS 1 Girls Basketball Second Team All-State