Haylee Moore.JPG

Twin Valley senior Haylee Moore was recently named VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state player of the year. Moore averaged 20.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.7 assists and 2.6 blocks per game this season.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

Twin Valley senior standout Haylee Moore received Class 1 Player of the Year honors on the recently released Virginia High School League Class 1 Girls Basketball All-State team.

Moore led the Lady Panthers to a share of the Black Diamond District regular season title while averaging 20.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2.7 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game this season.

