Rayne Hawthorne reigned in a 5-for-5 day propelling the Twin Valley softball team to a 14-10 road victory over Montcalm (West Virginia) last Tuesday evening.

“Our first couple of innings weren’t the best,” Hawthorne said. “When I stepped up to bat, I knew that I had to be aggressive. I think my first hit got the team pumped up and we only went up from there. Ashleigh (Davis) pitched great and gave it everything. It was true teamwork.”

