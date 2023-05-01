Rayne Hawthorne reigned in a 5-for-5 day propelling the Twin Valley softball team to a 14-10 road victory over Montcalm (West Virginia) last Tuesday evening.
“Our first couple of innings weren’t the best,” Hawthorne said. “When I stepped up to bat, I knew that I had to be aggressive. I think my first hit got the team pumped up and we only went up from there. Ashleigh (Davis) pitched great and gave it everything. It was true teamwork.”
Montcalm got on the board first with leadoff batter Sarah Pennington and No. 2 batter Taylor White each scoring on passed balls to take a 2-0 lead into the second.
Twin Valley responded in the top of the second with three runs to take a 3-2 lead into the bottom half of the inning.
Montcalm regained the lead with four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 6-3 lead into the third.
The Lady Panthers picked up one run in the top of the third and two more runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 6-6 heading into the bottom half of the fourth.
The Lady Generals exploded for four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 10-6 lead into the fifth inning.
The Lady Panthers bats came alive in the top of the fifth, scoring six runs to regain the lead and keep it. Davis shut out Montcalm in the final three innings to close out the game for Twin Valley.
“The girls did an excellent job getting it done both defensively and at the plate,” Twin Valley coach Brittany Belcher said. “They really stepped up and didn’t quit. We battled back after being behind a few runs and that was huge. Leya Vanover had a diving catch in the outfield to make the third out in the bottom of the fourth that really gave us some momentum for the next three innings, and they took care of business. Rayne Hawthorne had a huge day at the plate, going 5 for 5. The girls all worked together really well. Every single one had a big contribution in this win.”
Davis pitched a complete game, allowing 10 runs on 13 hits, with eight walks and 13 strikeouts for the Lady Panthers in the win.
Twin Valley’s Desi Deel, Skylar Vanover and Kiarra Gross each collected multiple hits for the Lady Panthers in the win.
Montcalm’s Tori Sizemore battled for seven tough innings in the loss, allowing 14 runs on 13 hits, with six walks and six strikeouts for the Lady Generals.
Sarah Pennington led Montcalm at the plate going 2 for 3 with two walks and two runs.
“I have a very young team and we made some crucial defensive mistakes on the infield,” veteran Montcalm coach Cindy Havens said. “We had a base-running miscue that cost us, and their center fielder made an awesome play that took us out of a good offensive inning. Twin Valley has a couple of good hitters that hit for her in crucial at-bats.”
Havens credited her young team, which expects to return everyone next season, for its improvement throughout the season and noted she was proud of how they played against a good Twin Valley squad.
“My girls have improved a lot, and we started the season with no pitcher and had to create a couple, the first time ever for us to have to do that,” Havens said. “Twin Valley is a very pleasant team to play, and Brittany does a good job.”