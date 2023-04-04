BETSY LAYNE, Ky. — The Twin Valley Panthers softball team’s trip to Kentucky ended in a 9-2 loss to the Betsy Layne Bobcats on Monday, April 3 in non-district softball action.

“We struggled hitting off their pitcher,” Twin Valley head coach Brittany Belcher said following the loss. “But defensively I think the girls has a great game we made some good plays and Desi Deel did another great job picking runners off if they got on base.”

