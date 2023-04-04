BETSY LAYNE, Ky. — The Twin Valley Panthers softball team’s trip to Kentucky ended in a 9-2 loss to the Betsy Layne Bobcats on Monday, April 3 in non-district softball action.
“We struggled hitting off their pitcher,” Twin Valley head coach Brittany Belcher said following the loss. “But defensively I think the girls has a great game we made some good plays and Desi Deel did another great job picking runners off if they got on base.”
Betsy Layne got on the board first with one run in the bottom of the first.
Twin Valley’s Morgan Hale tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second after hitting into a fielder’s choice and driving home teammate Skylar Vanover from third.
Lady Bobcat’s slugger Laiken Keathley busted the game open in the bottom of the second with a two-run home run to left center extending the Betsy Layne lead to 3-1 heading into the third. Betsy Layne added two more runs in the third extending their lead to 5-1 heading into the fourth.
Skylar Vanover gave Twin Valley some life in the top of the fourth after a double to right center brought home Desi Deel who led-off the inning with a double of her own to make it a 5-2 game heading into the fifth.
Twin Valley ace Ashleigh Davis walked the first two Betsy Layne batters in the bottom of the fifth before striking out the third, leaving two on with one out and Jayden Jarrell heading to the plate.
Jarrell cleared the bases with a line drive to right field to make it a 7-2 game. She would later score a run of her own to extend the Betsy Layne lead to 8-2 and the Lady Bobcats added a final insurance run in the sixth to come away with a 9-2 victory.
Davis took the loss after giving up nine runs on five hits in six innings. She walked 10 and struck out six Betsy Layne batters in defeat.
Skylar Vanover knocked in a run while her sister Leya Vanover and Desi Deel each went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the way for the Lady Panthers.
Keathley finished the game 1-for-3 with the two-run homer in the second and Jerrell went 1-for-3 with three RBIs to lead the Lady Bobcats offensively.
Betsy Layne pitcher Hannah Mitchell was the difference maker. The ace collected the win after allowing only two runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.