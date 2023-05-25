Cheyanna.JPG

Twin Valley sophomore standout Cheyanna Davis beats out an infield hit during the Black Diamond District Tournament third-place game last Friday in Honaker. Twin Valley won 13-3 over Hurley.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

The Twin Valley Lady Panthers eliminated Black Diamond District rival Hurley 13-3 in the BDD third-place game behind a no-hitter from Ashleigh Davis.

The Lady Panthers season is still alive thanks to the win over the Lady Rebels on May 19 in Honaker.

