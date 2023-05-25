The Twin Valley Lady Panthers eliminated Black Diamond District rival Hurley 13-3 in the BDD third-place game behind a no-hitter from Ashleigh Davis.
The Lady Panthers season is still alive thanks to the win over the Lady Rebels on May 19 in Honaker.
Twin Valley dominated Hurley with a mixture of clutch hitting, excellent baserunning and the gem from Davis.
“My girls hit the ball well today,” coach Brittany Belcher said. “Hurley has really improved since the beginning of the season. They put the ball in play, and we made some good plays.”
Davis pitched a complete-game no-hitter, with seven strikeouts and seven walks.
Desi Deel, Cheyanna Davis, Kiarra Gross and Ashleigh Davis each collected a hit for Twin Valley.
“I would like to congratulate Twin Valley on the victory,” Hurley coach Chris Wolford said. “I hope they have success in the region. Twin Valley has a good group of girls who play hard.
“For my team, I was very pleased with our effort. We played hard and battled throughout the game. Even though we lost, I thought we ended our season on a positive note. We got to see some of our improvements take place. We had some really good moments on defense and had some good moments on the bases and hitting as well. I was so proud of my two seniors, Kara Hagerman and Amelia Hunt, for helping us start something that I believe will be special in years to come.”
HURLEY 100 11 — 3
TWIN VALLEY 541 03 — 13
W-A. Davis and D. Deel
L-Isabella Ratliff (3.0), K. Hagerman (2.0) and Lester