CASTLEWOOD -- Twin Valley’s comeback bid fell short in an 18-6 loss to Castlewood on Friday night at B.C. White Stadium in Castlewood in a Virginia High School League benefit game.
The Panthers' final tune-up of the preseason was successful despite the loss. Twin Valley put together several good offensive possessions that included multiple first downs, and the defense played well except for a couple of missed tackles that led to two long passing touchdowns.
“I was really pleased with our effort and play. We improved so much from our first scrimmage,” Twin Valley coach Tom Crigger said. “I really thought our line blocked well and our backs ran hard. We need to build on these scrimmages going into our first game.”
Castlewood jumped out to an early 6-0, lead but the Panthers fought back with their own scoring drive that concluded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Nathaniel Deel that tied the game at 6-6 with 12 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
The Blue Devils regained the lead midway through the second quarter when quarterback Bradon Houchins hit Kaleb Taylor in the flat and Taylor broke several tackles before taking it 30-plus yards in for a touchdown to put Castlewood back up 12-6, which held to halftime.
Twin Valley continued its defensive prowess in the second half, led by an excellent showing from defensive end Connor Clevinger, who had multiple sacks and tackles for losses on the night.
Unfortunately, the Blue Devils defense also came out in the second half on a mission, locking down the Panthers running game that featured Deel and Jacob Justus. Castlewood’s secondary also did a great job in coverage, and the Blue Devils defensive front kept Twin Valley freshman quarterback Brayden White off-balance all four quarters.
Castlewood scored again in the fourth quarter on a deep pass from Houchins to Gabe Jones, who made a juggling catch on the last play of the game as Castlewood went on to win 18-6.
“I thought both teams played hard and we got out of the game with no injuries,” Castlewood coach Bubba Edwards said. “We are excited to get the regular season going. We played good. Still have some work to do, but better than expected and hoping to have a good season.”
Twin Valley will open Friday at home against Phelps (Kentucky), with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m., while Castlewood hosts North Greene (Tennessee) at B.C. White Stadium in Castlewood on Friday at 7 p.m.