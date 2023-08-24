CASTLEWOOD -- Twin Valley’s comeback bid fell short in an 18-6 loss to Castlewood on Friday night at B.C. White Stadium in Castlewood in a Virginia High School League benefit game.

The Panthers' final tune-up of the preseason was successful despite the loss. Twin Valley put together several good offensive possessions that included multiple first downs, and the defense played well except for a couple of missed tackles that led to two long passing touchdowns.

