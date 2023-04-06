The Twin Valley High School softball team outlasted Mount View (West Virginia) 16-12 in softball action last Thursday night in Welch, West Virginia.
“The girls really stepped up tonight. We made some big plays when it mattered and held our composure in the last inning,” Twin Valley coach Brittany Belcher said. “I’m so proud of them.”
One of the biggest surprises this season is the play of sophomore Leya Vanover, whose hot start continued against Mount View on Thursday. Vanover was a homer shy of the cycle for the Lady Panthers, going 3 for 5 with four RBIs.
“After having a week full of games, I realized what I could improve and when I needed to do it,” Vanover said. “I had a pretty good day for hitting, but I would get one or two strikes on me at times. So, I figured I’d step out of the box to focus on my mistakes, take a breath and, sure enough, get a good hit.”
Rayne Hawthorne also did her part at the plate as the junior third baseman added two hits and two RBIs.
“Most games, we’re either really good at fielding or really good at hitting,” Hawthorne said. “This game, we put all our effort into both, and it really paid off. I think this win was really big for us. I’m hoping it gives us the confidence boost we need and we play like that from here on out.”
Twin Valley ace Ashleigh Davis allowed nine hits in seven innings, including a 1-2-3 inning to close out the game in the bottom of the seventh. Davis struck out eight batters and walked 11. Bai Dotson added four runs for Twin Valley.
Kelsey Bailey led the way for Mount View by going 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jayden Bishop also collected two hits.