Twin Valley sophomore standout Leya Vanover went 3 for 5 with four RBIs in the Lady Panthers’ 16-12 road win over Mount View (West Virginia).

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

The Twin Valley High School softball team outlasted Mount View (West Virginia) 16-12 in softball action last Thursday night in Welch, West Virginia.

“The girls really stepped up tonight. We made some big plays when it mattered and held our composure in the last inning,” Twin Valley coach Brittany Belcher said. “I’m so proud of them.”

