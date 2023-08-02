Editor’s note: This is the first in a three-part series of questions and answers with Russell County football coaches. Todd Tiller moved from Ridgeview to take over the Honaker football program before last season.
Q: You replaced legendary coach Doug Hubbard, who had been coach of the Tigers since 1983. The Tigers compiled a 7-4 record in your first season, falling to Grundy in the playoffs. Looking back, what were your feelings on the 2022 season?
A: I thought it was successful. The kids came in excited about a different outlook and voice for the first time. They responded well, everything went well in my first year here. There were a lot of positives that we can build on, and hopefully, it continues to carry over to this season.
Q: I have to ask. I think an offensive shootout with Patrick Henry that you won 52-49 was one of the best games of 2022. Thoughts on that contest?
A: In going back and watching that game as a fan of either team, it was probably the most entertaining game on either team’s schedule. A lot of people have told me that they loved that game.
I actually just got word that this year’s game with Patrick Henry is the WCYB TV Friday Night Rivals Game. They liked it so much they hope to have a repeat.
At that point against PH, I think my kids finally realized that we could play with the big boys, which changed the mindset and attitude of some. It was a great win. They could see that things were positive going forward. Patrick Henry didn’t win the region, but they were easily one of the best teams in the area. They will be good again this year; I don’t think they lost a single lineman.
Looking at our schedule, that will be one of the most challenging games. I don’t like to look ahead, I understand that, but going into the Hogoheegee with them, they are a district opponent. That will make it even more enjoyable.
Of course, (PH) coach (Seth) Padgett was the offensive coordinator when I was head coach at Fort Chiswell. We rode to work together every day. He’s one of my best friends. That also adds a little bit to it.
Q: You are a veteran coach. However, what is the benefit of having a season under your belt at Honaker?
A: Although I had experience coming in, it wasn’t here. I learned about the conditions and culture of things here that were done. Coach Hubbard did an excellent job for so many years. I said from the start that you can’t replace him. You just hope to come in and continue to build upon what he had already established. I think we did a good job of that. It was a good transition year, and moving forward is a lot easier.
Q: You had a first-year starter at quarterback last year. How will last season help Peyton Musick, and what do you expect from him this season?
A: Toward the end of the year, I think Peyton threw four touchdowns, five touchdowns, and four touchdowns in three straight games with no interceptions. As the season went along, he became more comfortable in the offense and became a coach on the field. I saw the maturity in him grow every week.
He’s continued that this summer. He’ll get the guys together and go throw on Saturday. They’ll get together on days we don’t have workouts. If you let him, he will be here (at Fuller Field) all day. He comes in to work in the morning; he’ll leave and come back in the evening. Peyton is a football junkie. He loves it. His maturity and growth have been incredible.
Q: Aidan Lowe is one of the top athletes in the area. He got banged up in a benefit game at Holston, and the Tigers started the season 3-3. Lowe getting to 100% coincided with a four-game winning streak. You were within striking distance in the playoff game at Grundy when Lowe was injured, and hopes faded. Is Aidan ready to go?
A: Aidan got banged up, but when he was 100%, we could do so much more. Aidan at 70% is a lot better than other people. He is so versatile, I’ve told him he’s our Reggie Bush. We can put him out at receiver, he can run, he can return kicks and his motor is always going.
Aidan is the best all-around versatile football player in the region and, I think, in the state in Class 1. I don’t think anyone can do as well as he does in all phases of the game. He’s 100%. He had the surgery, came back in basketball; he’s out here every day. We look for big things from Aidan again this year.
Q: Who will be some of the other leaders on offense?
A: Parker Bandy is our smartest football player regarding football IQ. He was an all-state receiver and safety. From the safety position, he’s able to recognize formations, does a good job on the film, and knows in down and distance what the opponents are going to do. He’s a coach on the field.
Parker can help the other DBs and even linebackers, align them correctly, and ensure they know what’s happening. Parker Bandy is a huge leader for us.
We have Tyler Cole that moved in from Richlands in January. He’s been a leader since he got here on Day 1. Tyler will be a big help to us. He’s another kid that is football smart. He’s always got a smile on his face; he’s always working. We’ll have a big year from him too.
Elijah Musick is another lineman. He’s a quiet guy. The way he goes about things and does things, the kids look up to him. He’s another one in a leadership role.
Q: You scored over 33 points a game last season. The problem, you gave up over 31 points a game. How do you shrink that number?
A: We had some injuries. Big Aiden Gilbert got hurt in the middle of the season. We had a hard time replacing him. We had to switch defenses to account for that. We will simplify things and make it easier on them, and just getting the athletes out there will help. We want to react and not have to think. That will help a lot in that regard. I think we will have improvement in our defense. I think it will be a lot better than last year.
We have some kids that have grown up a year. It was new playing in certain areas. We had to fine-tune some skills. I think we’re going in the right direction.
Q: I know you graduated Jax Horn, who did many things on defense. Who will some of your leaders be on that side of the ball?
A: Malachi Lowe will be huge for us. I’ve already talked about Parker. Averi Musick at corner is 6-foot-3 and athletic as all get out. He will be significant for us. Aidan Lowe will be big on defense, and Elijah Musick and Tyler Cole on the line. We can plug Tyler in at linebacker, he can play D-line, and we can put him all over the place.
Jax did a lot. It will be hard to replace a guy that did all he did. Jax was district Defensive Player of the Year. We will replace him with multiple people instead of one person.
Q: What do you see as your strengths this season?
A: We have veteran leadership. We are senior-heavy this year. We have seniors that have started a lot of football games. Veteran leadership will be our strength.
Regarding positions, our skill guys are some of the top skill guys around. I’d put them up against anyone. Quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs are enormous for us. Our defensive line and secondary will be good, too, and our outside linebackers.
Jax was our inside linebacker, so we will have to replace that. That may be a weakness we have right now — we will have to find somebody that can step up and play that spot.
We have to replace a couple of guys on the offensive line. Center is a very important spot in the offense we run; we have to shore it up and be ready to go from Day 1. We’ve been working on three or four different guys. I like our options.
Q: A 7-4 record isn’t bad, but what are the critical factors to a more successful 2023 season?
A: No injuries, no injuries. In Class 1, your depth is not what it is in higher classifications. That’s the key: if we stay healthy, many good things can happen.
Q: You move from the BDD to the Hogoheegee. It won’t be any easier. Thoughts on the move and the competition in the Hogo?
A: We were already playing most of those schools. Rural Retreat is the only school we didn’t play. The trips aren’t bad. We hate to lose Hurley and Twin Valley. We’re still playing Grundy, though. I think the move will be beneficial, especially in other sports. We will have JV teams they can go against and get games in. Scheduling will be easier for the athletic directors.
As far as football, they are very successful football programs in the Hogo. Chilhowie, PH and Holston — those teams have all been in regional championship games and some in state championship games. I think it is a good move for us.
Q: Nemesis Grundy is the defending Region 1D champ. Many people think Honaker will be the team to beat in the region. What is it like having a bull’s eye on your back, and how do you see Region 1D?
A: It’s always a good thing for people to talk about your team as one of the top ones. That’s what I told the guys: this year, you’re not going to be sneaking up on anyone. You won’t be overlooked. Each week matters. You can’t look ahead. You have to take it day by day, week by week, and game by game. We can’t have letdowns, especially being the big target. We can be one of the top teams.
We play Rye Cove Week 3. You hear about Rye Cove returning everyone, so we will see early on a measuring stick against Rye Cove. Of course, Patrick Henry will be one of the top teams around. It’s an honor in a way, but you have to show up every day ready to play.
Q: Finally, what are your goals, and what has to happen for the Tigers to have a tremendous season?
A: I’d love to win district, host a home playoff game and play for a regional championship. Those goals are attainable and will go a long way for us. We’d like to do some others, but those three are something that would be very exciting to accomplish this season.