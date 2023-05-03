HONAKER, Va.– It wasn’t a perfect day at Tom Harding Field; it was overcast and cold, but why not play two anyway. On Monday afternoon, the Tigers swept a Black Diamond District doubleheader with Grundy by scores of 11-1 and 5-2.
In the opener, freshman Connor Musick controlled the action on the bump. Musick tossed his first career no-hitter and picked up his third win.
“My last few games, I haven’t been finding the [strike] zone,” Musick said. “I changed my mentality, I just wanted to dominate. I didn’t want to overthrow, so this feels good. I just wanted to let Grundy hit the ball, and I knew my team would back me up.”
Musick had nine strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter. He mainly relied on his fastball, throwing 66 pitches, and 45 of those were strikes.
“My fastball was on today, and in times of need, I went to the curveball,” stated Musick. “The main thing I wanted to do was pound the zone.
“We just play one pitch at a time, one game at a time, and try not to worry about the next game, just focus on the game we’re in.”
Leading off the game for the Golden Wave, Dylan Boyd hit a fly ball that an outfielder dropped. However, he was gunned down by catcher Jax Horn trying to steal second. Musick retired the next eight batters he faced, five by strikeout.
“When Connor’s on, he’s on,” Honaker coach Chris Anderson said. “He pounded the zone and kept Grundy’s hitters off-balance. We had a really good game.”
The Golden Wave scored in the fourth. Boyd reached on an error and went to second on another error, advancing to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Bricen Lambert.
“When you’re throwing 75-76 [MPH] as a freshman, he’s tough,” said Grundy coach Tom Crigger. “He’s got three more years to play, the [Jake] Hilton kid is another freshman that can play, and I know he’s a good pitcher too. Their future looks bright.”
Horn was the offensive juggernaut. He went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Horn got the Tigers off to a fast start. A pitch hit Hilton, and Musick reached on an infield single. Both scored on a hit to left by Horn for a 2-0 advantage in the first inning.
“Jax is our senior leader,” remarked Anderson. “Any time we’re in a big spot and need a hit, Jax Horn delivers. He’s done it his whole career, and he’s continuing to do it as a senior. Our success will depend on Jax and some other guys.”
Honaker added three more in the second. The big hits were a sac fly by Hilton and a run-scoring double by Horn. Hilton had a run-scoring triple in the third, while Matthew Nunley and Isaac Johnson also had run-scoring hits to put the Tigers up 9-0.
The final two runs came in the fourth for the Tigers. Nick Ball walked, and a pitch hit Trevor Lester. Both eventually scored without benefit of a hit, on an error, and ground out.
Game 1
Honaker 11, Grundy 1
Grundy 000 10—1 0 4
Honaker 234 2x—11 9 3
Deel, Boyd (4) and Surber. Musick and Horn. W—Musick (3-1). L—Deel. HR—none.
Game 2
The second contest was close from start to finish, as the Tigers took a 5-2 victory. There was more outstanding pitching, with Honaker’s Matthew Nunley outdueling Conner Hurley for the Golden Wave.
“It was a needed win, so this feels great,” Nunley said. “We had been in a slump, so this was a good day to get going.”
Hurley was the hard-luck loser, going the distance for Grundy. Three errors hurt his chances.
“Conner pitched a heck of a ballgame,” Crigger said. “He had them off-balance, they were popping it up and hitting it some to us. We had the errors, we have to eliminate those. If we can eliminate the errors, we’ll be okay. I thought we put the ball in play in game two, but Honaker did a good job.”
In the first inning, Matthew Nunley singled up the middle and advanced to second and third on wild pitches. Nunley scored when Logan Boyd reached on an error.
The Wave tied it in the second. Justin Weaver, Wyatt Surber, and Jonah Looney each walked to load the bases. Grundy’s Logan Boyd had a run-scoring single, but Nunley escaped without further damage with a couple of strikeouts and a fielder’s choice.
“We had bases loaded with no outs and only pushed one across, you can’t do that,” Crigger said. “If we could have scored a couple more runs and put some pressure on Honaker, you don’t know what might happen.”
Honaker again went up in the third. Nunley reached on a single and scored on an RBI ground out by the Tiger’s Logan Boyd for a 2-1 lead.
The Golden Wave (3-8, 0-2) tied it in the fourth when Logan Boyd walked and scored on a hit by Dylan Boyd.
The Tigers scored the runs they would need in the bottom of the inning. Nick Ball walked and stole second and third. He scored the go-ahead run on a hit by Lester. Johnson laid down a sac bunt to advance Lester, who scored on a hit by Hilton. The speedster Hilton made it to second when the ball got by the left fielder and went to third on a balk. He put Honaker up 5-2 when he crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
Nunley retired the side in order in the fifth to give the Tigers the sweep. Nunley finished with seven Ks. He also went 3-for-3 at the plate, scoring two runs.
“I finally started finding the zone and quit walking people,” Nunley said. “That made it a lot easier for us. Offensively, I’ve put a lot of work in at the cage, and it’s carrying over.”
Honaker (6-7, 2-0) still needs two wins over Twin Valley to secure the BDD title and the one-seed in the Region 1D playoffs.
“We needed both of these games bad,” Anderson said. “We definitely want to make sure we come out with the one-seed. It was a big step toward that, anytime you can sweep a doubleheader against a team like Grundy, you’ll take it.”
Game 2
Honaker 5, Grundy 2
Grundy 010 10—2 3 3
Honaker 101 3x—5 5 2
Hurley and Surber. Nunley and Horn. W—Nunley (2-1). L—Hurley. HR—none.