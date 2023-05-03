HONAKER, Va.– It wasn’t a perfect day at Tom Harding Field; it was overcast and cold, but why not play two anyway. On Monday afternoon, the Tigers swept a Black Diamond District doubleheader with Grundy by scores of 11-1 and 5-2.

In the opener, freshman Connor Musick controlled the action on the bump. Musick tossed his first career no-hitter and picked up his third win.

