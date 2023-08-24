HONAKER — It was a lengthy stay in the Black Diamond District for Honaker, more than 30 years. Now, for the first time since 1987-88, it’s back in the Hogoheegee District.

Although Grundy out of the BDD is the defending Region 1D champion, night in and night out, the Hogo will be more challenging. Patrick Henry, Chilhowie and Holston have been contenders in the region for several years.

