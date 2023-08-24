HONAKER — It was a lengthy stay in the Black Diamond District for Honaker, more than 30 years. Now, for the first time since 1987-88, it’s back in the Hogoheegee District.
Although Grundy out of the BDD is the defending Region 1D champion, night in and night out, the Hogo will be more challenging. Patrick Henry, Chilhowie and Holston have been contenders in the region for several years.
However, with five all-regional performers back, most expect the Tigers to be the team to beat in Region 1D.
“It’s a good thing to be thought of as the favorites,” second-year Honaker coach Todd Tiller said. “It means you have a talented team coming up, and there are a lot of expectations. We’re taking it one day at a time and not thinking ahead. You won’t be there in the end if you don’t take care of the little things up front, so we’re just attacking each day.”
One of several important players back is Parker Bandy (6-1, 180, sr.), an All-State player at wide receiver and safety.
“It showed all the work we had put in as a team to get All-State honors,” Bandy said. “I was very blessed to receive it.”
With 16 seniors on the roster, there is talent and experience at most positions.
“We have high expectations,” Bandy said. “We’re holding each other accountable, that’s our motto. The most important thing is to stay together as a team. We like to say that iron sharpens iron, so we must stay strong daily in practice.”
Bandy caught 40 passes for 732 yards, averaging 18.3 yards per catch with eight touchdowns. Defensively, he was in on 46 tackles and totaled six interceptions.
“Parker Bandy may be the smartest football player,” Tiller said. “He’s savvy with athleticism. Parker always seems to be a step ahead. He recognizes the coverages, finds the holes, has great hands and runs a great route.”
Also back is the versatile Aidan Lowe (5-10, 175, sr.), who can line up anywhere for Honaker. Lowe suffered a severe injury in the playoff loss at Grundy last season.
“Honestly, it makes me want success a little more,” Lowe said. “I’ve never gotten past the first round in the playoffs. It gives you motivation to push forward and go a lot farther than that.”
Lowe filled out the statistics sheet. He rushed for 1,393 yards, averaging more than 10 yards a carry, with 17 touchdowns, including eight in one contest against Patrick Henry. He also had 36 receptions with 12 TDs. Lowe returned six kicks for 291 yards and scored twice for 2,129 all-purpose yards with 32 TDs.
“I can’t say enough about Aidan. He can score from anywhere on the field,” Tiller said. “He’s dangerous any time we get him the ball.”
The offense will start with Peyton Musick (6-4, 195, jr.) at quarterback. Musick had 126 completions for 1,907 yards, throwing for 25 TDs. He also had 350 yards rushing and scored three times on the ground.
“It’s unbelievable how far Peyton came last year. He improved each week,” Tiller said. “Peyton has a firm grasp of the offense, which will benefit him being in the same offense this season.”
Other skill-position players will be Jaxon Dye (5-9, 160, jr.) at running back, Avery Musick (6-3, 180, so.), and Malachi Lowe (6-2, 200, sr.) at wideout.
“Avery, Peyton’s little brother, has grown up,” Tiller said. “You will hear a lot about him. He can go up and catch anything. Malachi is our H-back; he will do any job for us. He will make things happen. Jax came on with several good games toward the end of the year. I look for big things from Jax out of the backfield.”
Holding down the interior line on offense will be Tyler Cole (6-2, 275, sr.), Elijah Musick (6-2, 270, sr.) and Maddox Sykes (6-0, 230, so.). Others working for time up front are Jacob Powers (6-0, 205, jr.), Aiden Gilbert (6-3, 280, jr.), Peyton Whited (5-9, 180, sr.) and Blake Sheppard (6-3, 320, sr.).
“T-Cole is a man out there,” Tiller said. “Elijah is a returning starter, he will have another strong year, and Maddox has a bright future for us.”
The defense will have a lot of the same names. Gilbert and Elijah Musick return at defensive tackle, Sheppard will be nose guard and Sykes will be in the mix.
Malachi and Aidan Lowe will be the outside linebackers. Cole will be at middle linebacker. Isaac Johnson (5-11, 160, jr.), Peyton Whited and Austin Clayburne (5-8, 145, sr.) will be in the rotation.
“We’ve been in the weight room, doing some good work,” Malachi Lowe said. “I think we’ve been sharp and looking good. I’m looking forward to a lot of wins. We just have to stay consistent and push each other.”
In the secondary, Bandy will be back at safety. At the corners will be Avery Musick and Tyler Stephens (5-11, 145, sr.). Jax Dye and Nick Ball (5-11 160 sr.) will also work in the defensive backfield.
“I’m excited about our secondary. I think it will be a big plus for us,” Tiller said. “Our linebackers are good, and we’re big up front.”
Jax Dye will be the kicker and punter. Sykes will be the long snapper.
The move to the Hogo will be interesting, with Patrick Henry, Chilhowie and Rural Retreat all expected to field strong teams.
“The old rivals in the BDD were great,” Tiller said. “Moving forward, the Hogo is a great fit for us. They’ve had a team in the regional finals for several years. It’s a welcome change, and we’re glad to be a part of it, although there will be tough games each week.”
There is good news for everyone in Class 1 football. Riverheads has won the past seven VHSL Class 1 State Championships but was bumped to Class 2 this fall.