EMORY — It will be a Cumberland District final in Region 1D softball. Eastside ended the season for the Tigers with an 8-2 win at Emory & Henry College’s Softball Field on May 30.
Coupled with Rye Cove’s win over Lebanon, the two Cumberland schools advance to the state quarterfinals.
The Spartans scored the first eight runs of the game, as starting pitcher Braelyn Hall took a perfect game into the seventh inning.
“Braelyn had a great game going,” Eastside coach Suzi Atwood said. “Honaker just started getting their timing down, and that’s what good teams do.”
Lincoln Bush broke up the no-no with a one-out in the seventh with an infield single. Kiley Ray followed with a hit up the middle to end the day for Hall in the circle. Madalyn Dye greeted relief pitcher Emma Sartin with a two-run double hammered to left center.
Sartin picked up a strikeout for the second out of the inning. Grace Shelton then singled for the Tigers, but Sartin induced a popup to end the game.
“You don’t come into the semifinals and expect to play anything but an outstanding team,” said Honaker coach Donovan Helton. “Their pitcher [Hall] was on point today. It took us seven innings to get around on her and get things going. We had some success in the seventh, put a couple of runs on the board, got the no-hitter gone the shutout gone, and wanted to roll from there. But the girl from Eastside had an excellent day.”
Hall had 13 Ks, didn’t allow a hit or walk, and only one 3-2 count through six innings. She was also a factor on offense with two doubles. Taylor Clay went 2-for-3 with a run scored. Sartin had two hits and two RBIs. Jada Jordan had two hits and two runs driven in, and Shelby Stanley contributed two hits. The Spartans had ten hits and only one strikeout in the game.
“We wanted to swing at good pitches to hit instead of just going up there and taking a hack,”
Atwood said. “Honaker was going to make the plays, so you had to wait for the pitch you could drive.”
A lack of offense didn’t slow the Honaker defense. Senior Riley Hart had five putouts in centerfield. Anna Dye was outstanding behind the plate, showing great range to catch three popups in foul territory.
“It’s definitely bittersweet,” Hart said. “I’ve played for a long time, so being done is kind of sad. But it’s also the beginning of a new chapter for me. It will definitely be different, but I think it will be good for me.”
The end of a season is always challenging.
“We struggled hitting,” remarked Hart. “If we could have made some contact, it might have gone differently. There’s nothing we could do about it, we tried our best, and that’s really all we can do.”
Hart is one of five seniors, three that started. Three freshmen, two sophomores, and one junior were in the lineup for the Tigers.
“We played some good softball,” Helton said. “Until the last inning, we had held them to five runs, and that’s pretty good to hold a team like that to five runs. We’re relatively young, I have a lot returning, we’ll reload and try to make some noise in the Hogoheegee next year [as Honaker moves out of the BDD].”
To finish the season with a 12-13 overall record and advancing to the regional semis, it was a solid season.
“If you’d told me at the beginning of the year we were going to get ourselves into the position to be in the semifinals of Region 1D, I would have been skeptical. That’s what I’ve preached all year long, keep working and do things the right way, you’ll get where you want to be, and I feel we accomplished that. I mark this season as a success.
“My girls know how to play softball, we just didn’t hit the ball today. That girl mesmerized us for a few innings, hat’s off to Hall, she did a great job.”
Eastside 8, Honaker 2
Eastside 202 200 3—8 10 1
Honaker 000 000 2—2 4 2
Hall, Sartin (7) and Stanley. Shelton and A. Dye. W—Hall. L—Shelton (6-7). HR—none.