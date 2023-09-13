CLINCHPORT — Friday was perfect for football with a huge crowd, a playoff atmosphere, beautiful weather and two strong teams.
Fans were treated to an offensive explosion as Honaker held on for a 40-32 triumph at Rye Cove in a huge Region 1D contest.
“It’s amazing we could come down here against a really good team and show everyone that we could play through adversity,” said Honaker wide receiver/safety Parker Bandy, who had seven catches for 79 yards and three TDs.
Featured Local Savings
With Honaker clinging to a 34-32 lead, Bandy grabbed a pass on the right flat from Peyton Musick and then sprinted 43 yards into the end zone to give the Tigers an eight-point lead with 1:56 left to play.
“Malachi Lowe set me up with a great block,” Bandy said. “I just hit it down the sideline and went. We needed it, and I’m glad I was able to come up with a big play.”
The War Eagles took the subsequent kickoff. On their first play from scrimmage, quarterback Landon Lane passed to Payton Darnell, who took the ball to the Honaker 16, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.
A Lane pass fell incomplete. Lane then ran up the middle for a 7-yard gain to the Honaker 9. Lane had another rushing attempt but was stopped for a 1-yard loss.
On a fourth-and-4, Lane threw into the end zone, but it hit the turf incomplete to seal the Tigers’ win.
“That series was all or nothing. We couldn’t take a play off, or we were done,” Honaker linebacker Malachi Lowe said. “It was such a relief when that last pass was incomplete to get this win.
“Coming into the second half, we knew it was going to be a battle. We came in thinking we would roll a little smoother than we did. We were able to fight through a lot of adversity.”
Honaker had to overcome two lost fumbles, one in the Rye Cove end zone. It was a slugfest up front between the two powerful teams. Both had manhandled the opposition in winning their first two games.
“They were big and physical, but our line handled them well,” Malachi Lowe said. “It came down to effort, it was just effort. We had to out-grit them.”
Both teams were held scoreless in their first two series, then the offenses took over. Bandy grabbed a 2-yard TD pass from Peyton Musick with two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Aidan Lowe ran in the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead, and the Tigers never trailed but had problems pulling away.
Honaker rode the arm of Peyton Musick the whole game. He was 19 of 27 passing with no interceptions for 305 yards and six touchdowns, both Honaker records.
Musick broke the single-game record of 274 passing yards held by the legendary Heath Miller since 1999. Miller also had the record of five TD passes in a game, which Musick also eclipsed.
“We’re confident in Peyton’s skill and ability,” Honaker coach Todd Tiller said. “He makes the right decisions. It just seemed like we were trading score for score. The offense came through with some big plays, and the defense held at the end. I couldn’t be prouder of my guys.”
The Tigers’ biggest advantage was 34-18, when Avery Musick was hit in stride with a 48-yard TD pass from Peyton Musick with 8:38 to play. Avery Musick had four receptions for 102 yards.
There was no quit in Rye Cove. Lane and Logan Barnette brought them back with two late touchdowns. Lane completed seven passes for 163 yards with three TDs and had 123 yards rushing.
“Lane is just a warrior,” Rye Cove coach Gary Collier said. “Our offense goes as Lane goes.
“Coming up short always stinks, but I’m so proud of this team and their fight. We could have laid down, but we fought until the end. I couldn’t be prouder of what they do and how they react to what we teach them. They always work hard.”
After a 13-game losing streak, Rye Cove surprised everyone in 2022 by winning seven games, sharing the Cumberland District championship and advancing to the playoffs. Not many gave the Eagles a chance against Honaker.
“We had a chip on our shoulder with the things we read about a running clock; they were going to beat us by 40 points,” Collier said. “That’s part of football, you use that stuff for locker room material. We responded to it. I didn’t see a running clock, and I didn’t see anyone get beat by 40 points, but Honaker is a really good football team, and they’re well-coached. Who knows, we may see them again.”
The Tigers will play their first Hogoheegee District game when they host Holston, and Rye Cove has an important Cumberland District game when it travels to Thomas Walker on Friday.