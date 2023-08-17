Jacob.JPG

Twin Valley senior Jacob Justice pulls in a pass from quarterback Brayden White during Saturday’s Mountain Mayhem scrimmage in Oakwood.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

OAKWOOD — Twin Valley continues to impress despite low numbers.

The Panthers experience their first time back on the field against another opponent Saturday since the disastrous Week 2 loss to Montcalm (West Virginia) last season, after which Twin Valley canceled the remainder of the season.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you