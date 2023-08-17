OAKWOOD — Twin Valley continues to impress despite low numbers.
The Panthers experience their first time back on the field against another opponent Saturday since the disastrous Week 2 loss to Montcalm (West Virginia) last season, after which Twin Valley canceled the remainder of the season.
The number situation is still not ideal for coach Tom Crigger, but the way the 13 players battled against both of their opponents during last Saturday’s Mountain Mayhem scrimmage on their home field stood out.
Offensively, the Panthers have turned into a passing team, led by freshman signal-caller Brayden White, who was one of the bright spots for Twin Valley on the day. White did an outstanding job of not turning the ball over and showed glimpses of his accuracy.
White also did a good job of staying upright behind an inexperienced line. He displayed an internal clock that tells him when to get out of the pocket, and once he gets beyond the hashes, he knows how to keep his head up to find a receiver.
Running back Jacob Justice also displayed dynamic playmaking, at times showing his speed and agility on different runs. Justice was also on the receiving end of a beautiful over-the-shoulder throw from White for a big gain against Castlewood.
“The first scrimmage, I felt like we had first-scrimmage jitters and made some mistakes, but all in all, we did pretty good for only having 13 players,” Crigger said.
The Panthers showed much improvement against Northwood in the final scrimmage of the day.
“The second scrimmage went much better. We moved the ball better and played a lot better defense,” Crigger said. “I am so proud of them and their effort.”
Defensively, Alex Blankenship and Jacob Hagerman played well for Twin Valley.
The Panthers will open their season on Aug. 25 at home against Phelps (Kentucky).