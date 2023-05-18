Local distance runners showed up in downtown Grundy on May 6 for two reasons: to run and to eat pancakes.
The day proved to be a success as 20 runners lined up at the start/finish line at the Grundy Community Center for a 9 a.m. start.
The 44th Kiwanis/TruPoint Bank 5K race was competitive, with the top five finishing within five minutes of the leader.
Grundy High School distance standout and future UVA Wise track and cross country runner Alexsis Porter won the overall title with a time of 19:50.
“It felt amazing to run such a wonderful race and support my community while doing so,” Porter said. “I was able to run my personal best in the 5K. I made it my goal at the beginning of year to run a sub-20 5K, and with my senior year ending, accomplishing this goal meant a lot.”
Finishing closely behind Porter was teammate and soon-to-be Emory and Henry track and cross country runner Jessi Looney for second.
Jackson Deel was the first male runner to cross the finish line. Deel, 14, finished with a time of 23:01, less than a minute in front of fourth-place Beverly Church (the female grandmaster division winner, 50-59), who finished in 23:57.
Cathy Ratliff (24:04, first in 55-59 female division) finished just ahead of Larry Ratliff (24:11 first in the 55-59 male division and male grandmaster division winner) to round out the top five overall runners.
Larry Ratliff’s sixth-place finish earned him the Grandmaster division winner.
Curtis Akard, 75, finished with a time of 27:53 to win the senior grandmaster division and good enough for eighth place. Sharon Vandyke, 74, won the female senior grandmaster division with a time of 35:05. Her time landed her 12th overall.
Paulina Paul, 14, won the 14-and-under girls division and Colt Crouse won the 14-and-under boys division.
Walker awards included Carter Deel as the male winner and Jennilee Deel as the female winner.
Sponsors for the event included Rife’s TV, TruPoint Bank, Falcon Coal, Double Kwik, WMJD radio station, Bizzack Construction, Noah Horn Well Drilling, Buchanan General Hospital, Appalachian College of Pharmacy, Terra Tech, Riverside Clinic, Southern Gap Outdoor Adventures, JASA Contractor and Appalachian Animal Heath Center.
Male and female age categories included 14 and under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and 60 and over. Pancakes were also served.
1. Alexsis Porter, 19:50
2. Jessi Looney, 20:42
3. Jackson Deel, 23:01
4. Beverly Church, 23:57
5. Cathy Ratliff, 24:04
6. Larry Ratliff, 24:11
7. Ronnie Dexter , 26:07
8. Curtis Akard, 27:53
9. Paulina Paul, 32:10
10. Mesfin Bethel, 32:35
11. Angel Fields, 33:50
12. Sharon Vandyke, 35:05
13. Alana Harrison, 35:41
14. Maria Michael, 36:27
15. Mariaa Girmachew , 36:45
16. Baleigh McClanahan, 36:57
17. Baylee Deel, 37:09
18. Colt Crouse, 37:19
19. Ann Gentry, 37:24
20. Emily McClanahan , 37:40
