Grundy High School rising senior Ethan Roberts is back and ready to kick off his senior year.
Roberts, otherwise known as Skeeter, was vital in the Golden Wave’s Region 1D championship and state semifinal run last season.
On offense, the talented back is known for his toughness, especially on short-yardage situations and two-point conversions. Roberts crossed the goal line on 16 of 20 two-point conversion attempts for Grundy in 2022. Grundy’s leading rusher, Ian Scammell, who has gone on to UVA Wise, was the only Golden Wave skill player with more attempts.
Roberts carried the ball 64 times in 2022 in an extremely talented and deep backfield for 354 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and six touchdowns.
Defensively, Roberts was one of the best cornerbacks in Southwest Virginia and led the team with four pass breakups last season. He also collected two interceptions and recorded 49 total tackles for Grundy’s stingy defense.
Roberts was also the deep man on kickoff returns and produced 223 return yards while averaging 13.9 yards per return.
Roberts said he is excited for the season to begin and, despite the significant loss in production from graduation, his expectations for this year’s group are high.
“As one of the rising seniors this season, I have high expectations for my team as usual,” Roberts said. “We have been (faced) with a lot of change so far this season, and I really feel like everyone is adapting well and taking advantage of some new opportunities.”
A lot has changed over the offseason, including the resignation of long-time prominent coach Craig Plymal and the promotion of assistant coach Keegan Bartley to headman. Roberts said Grundy has been working hard during the summer and players and coaches are embracing the new roles.
“The offseason has been a learning experience for many of the guys,” Roberts said. “We have some young guys that have really been putting in the work and it’s starting to show. Brady Deel, Carson Deel, Talen Looney and Lucas Boyd are some guys that I think will really step up and be difference-makers for us this season.”
Roberts, a two-sport standout and VHSL Class 1 state wrestling champion, suffered a shoulder injury during the state wrestling semifinals last year in Salem and the hard-nosed Roberts rode out the match for a win. Unfortunately, he had to wrestle with one arm in the final, where he came up a little short. He said he is back to 100% and actually feels better than ever.
Roberts and the Golden Wave open the season on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. with a battle against former Southwest District foe, now in Class 3, Carroll County at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy.
Grundy will travel to Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands to face the Blue Tornadoes in the annual VHSL Benefit Game on Aug. 17, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
