Johnny Prater.JPG

Hurley standout Johnny Prater is back for his senior season and ready to help lead the Rebels to a winning season.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

Patrons of Hurley High School football games over the past couple of seasons at The Cliff have nearly certainly heard longtime public address announcer Danny Justus often make the call, “Johnny Prater on the tackle.”

Expect to hear that echo across Smiley Ratliff Field more in 2023. Prater, a standout lineman for Hurley, is back and ready to continue his dominant play.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you