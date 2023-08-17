Patrons of Hurley High School football games over the past couple of seasons at The Cliff have nearly certainly heard longtime public address announcer Danny Justus often make the call, “Johnny Prater on the tackle.”
Expect to hear that echo across Smiley Ratliff Field more in 2023. Prater, a standout lineman for Hurley, is back and ready to continue his dominant play.
Prater has been a one-man wrecking crew for Rebels coach John Paul Justus during his career. On the field, Prater displays pure brute strength and aggressively pursues opposing ballcarriers on every play. His relentless motor is a tempo booster for Hurley and appreciated by the Rebel faithful.
“Football is a great sport,” Prater said. “It lets you be aggressive, but learn character and self-control. It teaches you to learn to win but also to lose. Football is the best sport in the world for those reasons.”
After All-Black Diamond District first-team and honorable-mention All-Region 1D selections last year as a junior, expectations will be even greater for Prater in his final year.
Prater will once again be a two-way starter. He’ll line up at defensive end primarily but will drop down to defensive tackle in certain packages on the Rebels’ defense.
Hurley returns eight starters on defense in 2023 and should be one of the premier groups in the area.
“Definitely ready to make some third-down stops,” Prater said when asked about the Rebels’ expectations on defense this season. “The way it is looking, everyone is getting downfield and making plays. We are stacked on the D-line and have some dogs at linebacker. Everyone is clicking on their rotations and call-outs. Definitely looking like that classic Hurley defense.”
On offense, Prater will line up at guard, where he will help spearhead the Rebels’ outstanding rushing attack that features a stable of capable backs and one of the top dual-threat signal-callers in the BDD in Landon Bailey.
Prater, one of 14 Hurley seniors, and the Rebels know the importance of this season. Hurley is coming off a 5-5 record and was eliminated from the Region 1D playoffs by Patrick Henry last season.
But there is a different buzz inside the locker room this season, and a big reason is the talented players returning.
“I 100% expect this team to do well on both sides of the ball this year,” Prater said. “The goal is that 10-0 record and to make it to Thanksgiving and still be out practicing while others are inside eating.”
Prater said the Rebels have learned from their mistakes in the past and are ready to challenge Grundy and Twin Valley for supremacy in the BDD this season.
“We’re experienced and more of a well-rounded team this year,” Prater said. “We are favored on both sides of the ball, with myself, Landon Adkins, Payton Hurley, Eddie Hurley, Canaan Shafer, and many others. Our team will be ready for that district title. I have no doubt that people will remember this Hurley Rebels team for years to come; all that is in mind now is the present, getting better every single day. Doubt us now, regret it later.”
Hurley has put in the work during the offseason, with large turnouts to the offseason conditioning sessions which Prater helped lead. That type of work ethic and leadership on and off the field did not go unnoticed by his coaching staff.
“Johnny’s work ethic is second to none,” Justus said. “This kid always goes hard in practice but takes time to help out underclassmen. Johnny puts in the work and expects the guys around him to put the work in to have success. Johnny studies film and usually has film broken down by Monday.
“Since Johnny moved back to Hurley, he has not missed a day of workouts. If I give them a day off, Johnny will message Greg Tester or Brandon Davis to see if they are lifting and go lift with them on our off days. Johnny holds everyone accountable in the weight room and on the field.”
Prater credits his start and love for football to his grandfather Hassel Prater.
“I started playing in third grade,” Prater said. “I had first moved to Hurley before going back to Phelps (Kentucky), and my grandpa brought up the idea of football. He took me to every practice 45 minutes each way.”
Prater and the Rebels will open the 2023 season on the road Aug. 25 at Sherman (West Virginia), with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.