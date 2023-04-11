Former Gate City basketball standout and Southwest Virginia legend Mac McClung was electric in the Philadelphia 76ers regular season finale last Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclay Center. McClung led the Sixers in scoring with 20 points (8-of-17 from the field) to go along with nine rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes for Philadelphia who rolled to a 134-105 victory over the Nets.
With many starters resting as the NBA playoffs are set to begin, McClung showed out, proving that he should be on someone’s everyday roster.
McClung will not get to participate in the playoffs for Philadelphia as the NBA prohibits two-way contract players on its playoff roster.
“Just a blessing, really,” McClung said, via USA Today’s Sixers Wire. “I feel like we were down in Wilmington for so long. It’s hard work down there and it’s a great opportunity for us to get come up here and really just kind of like a reward for all the hard work we’ve done, and really, thanks to coach (Doc Rivers) for letting us play, man. I had the best time out there for us.”
It has been an exciting few weeks for McClung who also stars for the G League’s, Delaware Blue Coats, Philadelphia’s G-League affiliate. McClung led the Blue Coats to their first G-League Championship with a 114-110 win in game two (best of three) of the G-League finals to sweep the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets affiliate).
McClung, the G-League’s rookie of the year one season ago, dropped 30 points and added eight assists in game two of the finals. Sixers guard Jaden Springer was named Finals MVP as the 20-year-old had 21 points and nine rebounds in game two but blew-up for a 43-point game (four blocks) in game one of the finals.
McClung averaged 25.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 36 minutes per game this season in the G-League.
In February, McClung gained national attention when he won the NBA All Star AT&T Slam Dunk Contest just days after landing his deal with the Sixers. McClung was the first player from the G League ever selected to compete in the contest.
McClung was also selected to compete in the NBA’s Rising Stars game, scoring 10 points with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in nine minutes. “Obviously, I want to compete,” McClung said after the game, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But this is also an opportunity for you to look back and say, ‘Wow, I’m going to tell my kids about this one day. Like I was in the Rising Stars game.’ A lot of people dream to do that. So it was awesome.”
Former Gate City great and Mac’s best friend Bradley Dean (held the ball for McClung on the first dunk of the NBA Slam Dunk Competition) also made news over the past couple weeks after announcing he was transferring from Division II UVA-Wise to Division I Miami University (Ohio).
Dean led the Cavs to a 19-12 record and a Cinderella run in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament quarterfinals, knocking off nationally ranked Lincoln Memorial 86-78. Dean’s squad would fall to Catawba in the finals.
Dean, a sophomore, led the SAC with 21.4 points per game while dishing out 3.9 assists per game this past season.
“It means everything to me to get the opportunity to play Division 1 and I am so blessed to have found the right fit in Miami Ohio,” Dean said in a interview with the Mountaineer on Apr 11, 2023. “I went into this process trying to find a staff that believes in me as much as I believe in myself. By the end of it I believe in them as much as I believe in myself. I am very excited to get to Oxford. This past season at UVa-Wise meant a lot to me. To be able to make history with a local school for SWVA and to do it with a locker room full of local guys and guys who I consider my brothers.
"Winning Player of the Year and all of the other personal accolades was a true blessing, and all of the credit goes to my teammates and my coaching staff. Without them those things wouldn’t have happened. We came up a little bit short in the conference championship, but we took the program to a place it’s never been before, and I know they will break down that barrier one day. All glory goes to God for all of our accomplishments.”