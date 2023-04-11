Former Gate City basketball standout and Southwest Virginia legend Mac McClung was electric in the Philadelphia 76ers regular season finale last Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclay Center. McClung led the Sixers in scoring with 20 points (8-of-17 from the field) to go along with nine rebounds and nine assists in 33 minutes for Philadelphia who rolled to a 134-105 victory over the Nets.

With many starters resting as the NBA playoffs are set to begin, McClung showed out, proving that he should be on someone’s everyday roster.

