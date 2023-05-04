Grundy standout Kaleb Elswick jumps out to the front at the gun to set the pace for the boys 3200 meters last Friday in the 43rd annual Six Rivers Relay at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn. Elswick broke his own Buchanan County record in the 3200 meters with a time of 9:52.88, which positioned him with a sixth-place finish. Elswick’s teammate Keyston Hartford placed ninth in the event.
Grundy High School’s boys 4x800 meter relay team placed seventh in the Six Rivers Relay held at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tenn. Members of the relay team that competed are, from left, Keyston Hartford, Kaleb Elswick, Jacob Fields and Landon Johnson.
Submitted photos
Top Grundy runners placed in the top 10 in their respective events during last Friday’s 43rd annual Six Rivers Relays, an all-division high school track and field meet at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Participants attended from 43 schools from all over Southwest Virginia and east Tennessee.
Only a handful of Grundy runners were selected to compete on Friday or chosen as alternates for the event, including Golden Wave standout Kaleb Elswick. He once again broke his own Buchanan County record in the 3200 meters with a time of 9:52.88, good for a sixth-place finish.
“Very good experience for us boys that got to compete at Six Rivers,” Elswick said. “Our 4x800 team made a strong appearance, to be a little 1A team in Virginia competing against some big power schools from Tennessee and Virginia. The 3200 was a very competitive race for everyone. Just to get in that race is amazing. Seven out of the nine went sub-10 (below the 10-minute mark), which is honestly insane. Could’ve raced smarter, but overall, good PR (personal record) race for me and everyone else that competed.”
Daniel Boone’s Bryson Lewis won the 3200 with a time of 9:41.26, followed by Abingdon’s Bramley Childress in second (9:45.44), Dobyns Bennett’s Dane Sullins in third, Gregory Poisson of Abingdon in fourth and Cameron Brown of Charlotte Day School fifth ahead of Elswick in sixth.
Grundy teammate Keyston Hartford placed ninth in the 3200 with his own personal record of 10:08.02.
“It was a big meet with really good competition,” Hartford said. “In the 4x800, I think all of us ran really well. In the 3200, all the people were good. I was just trying to stay with them and they lost me, but I was happy with how I ran. Them being so good definitely helped me.”
Grundy’s highly touted boys 4x800 meter relay team placed seventh on Friday with a school record of 8:43.87. The team, which consists of Elswick, Hartford, Jacob Fields and Landon Johnson, is considered one of the top relay teams in Class 1 this season.
Abingdon’s 4x800 meter relay team won the event in 8:06.31, followed by Daniel Boone in second (8:07.46), Oak Ridge (8:10.63) in third and Charlotte Country Day (8:17.08) in fourth. Dobyns Bennett rounded out the top five with a time of 8:24.24.