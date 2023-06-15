Several local track and field standouts earned all-state honors during the Virginia High School League Class 1 girls track and field championships.
The best in Class 1 took to the track at James Madison University in Harrisonburg on June 2-3 with a coveted state title on the line. Although no local girls captured a state title during the two-day event, several finished in the top eight, earning all-state honors.
Leading the way for the Lady Wave, which finished tied for sixth place with Middlesex, was senior Jessi Looney, who earned two top-three finishes, including a second-place effort in the 3200-meter finals and third in the 1600 meters.
Looney displayed her never-give-up attitude in her final high school meet before moving on to compete next season at Emory and Henry College by finishing the two-mile (3200 meters) endurance race with a time of 12:23.43, less than 23 seconds behind Class 1 champion Kasey Rosenbaum of Auburn.
Looney then placed third in the mile (1600 meters) with a time of 5:52.86, nearly 25 seconds behind winner Carol-Anne Garrett of Galileo (5:32.45) and runner-up Rosenbaum (5:39.91).
“Getting state runner-up in the 3200m race, third place in the 1600, and fourth place in the 4x800 (relay) was huge for me,” Looney said, “especially since I was only able to compete in the last two meets of the track season before postseason meets.”
Looney missed the majority of the season due to the tragic loss of her father, Teddy Looney, who died following a lengthy stay in the hospital after he suffered injuries in a coal truck accident. Looney missed meet after meet during that time to be with her family, which makes her accomplishments both at the Region 1D meet and at state this season even more remarkable.
“I am very, very grateful to have gotten to compete, and I had a sense of peace this year that no matter how I did, it was an honor even making it to the state level,” Looney said. “With everything that went on for me this spring, I am grateful that God gave me the chance to run and to finish off my last high school track season. I am a competitive person though, so when I get in race situations, I will try to do the best I can. I did the best I could do on that given day in all of my events and I am satisfied. I didn’t PR in the 1600 or high jump, but I am still content with my performances.
“I am very grateful for my team and coaches who have supported me so much and I am so glad I’ve gotten to support them too. The best part about any of the running sports (track, cross country) is the team, because there is always endless amounts of support that teammates give each other. I am so blessed for all the memories and all the people I have met from track and all the other sports I’ve played, and being a high school athlete is something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”
Honaker standout Kadence Keen jumped her way into a third-place finish in the long jump finals, earning her all-state honors in the event. Keen finished with a long jump of 16 feet, 8.5 inches, just behind event winner Chelsey Holmes of Middlesex (17-5.5) and runner-up Avery Maiden of Patrick Henry (17-2.5). Keen also placed 19th in the girls 200-meter dash finals.
“Being able to have the opportunity to compete for a state title again this season was great. This is what I had worked so hard for all year,” Keen said. “Though I did come up short and placed third, I was pleased that I was able to simply go and be competitive. I’m really looking forward to my senior year and working harder than ever in hopes or earning a state title.”
Grundy distance standout and future UVA Wise track and cross country runner Alexsis Porter took home all-state honors in multiple events in her final Class 1 state championship. Porter collected a fifth-place finish in the 3200 meters and a sixth-place finish in the 1600 meters.
Porter was also a member of the Lady Wave 4x800 meter relay team that took home a fourth-place finish. Members of the 4x800 meter relay team included Porter, freshman Destany Armendariz, Makayla Payne and Looney.
“Placing in state in every event that I ran was an amazing way to end my high school career,” Porter said. “I was the proudest of our 4x800 relay finish. We were able to break the school record by 20 seconds, which is all that each of us could have asked for. The 1600 race also came as a surprise. I was not expecting to be able to place in that event, so doing so made for a great race.”
Council freshman standout Ella Rasnake had an outstanding first trip to state by earning all-state honors with a seventh-place finish in the girls 800 meters with a time of 3:36.90.
“I was so blessed to have had the opportunity to compete in the state track meet,” she said, “and I am so thrilled to have made all-state and to get a seventh-place finish, especially as a freshman.
“It was a great opportunity and it has made me want to work and train even harder to become better so that hopefully I will get another opportunity to go back next year.”
Grundy also had a freshman earn all-state honors as Makailah Estep placed eighth in the 400 meters with a time of 1:03.93. Armendariz was a member of the girls 4x800 meter relay team that placed fourth and finished 15th in the 800 with a time of 1:09.93.
Lady Wave teammates Payne and Autumn Dale each earned top-10 finishes as Payne placed 10th in the 800 meters and Dale finished 10th in the triple jump with a long jump of 33 feet, 1 inch.
VHSL Class 1 Girls Team Standings
1. Auburn 70
2. Northampton 66.50
3. Cumberland 59
4. Patrick Henry 39
5. Chilhowie 35
t-6. Grundy 27
t-6. Middlesex 27
8. Galileo 25
9. Giles 24
10. Rural Retreat 22.50
VHSL Class 1 Girls 100 Meter Dash Finals
1. A’Riyah Brisco 12.13 (Northampton)
2. Kayla Brooks 12.39 (Surry County)
3. Nalonda Henderson 12.82 (Cumberland)
4. Laniya Moses 12.84 (Central Lunenburg)
5. Ceniya Candia 12.96 (Westmoreland)
6. Allyson Teitelbaum 12.97 (Grayson County)
7. Madison Sutherland 13.12 (Castlewood)
8. Keira Scott 13.23 (George Wythe)
9. Lyric Pinn 13.19 (Lancaster)
10. Autumn Green (Chilhowie)
VHSL Class 1 Girls 200 Meter Dash Finals
1. A’Riyah Brisco 24.84 (Northampton)
2. Kayla Brooks 25.47 (Surry County)
3. Rylee Coates 26.25 (Northampton)
4. Laniya Moses 26.36 (Central Lunenburg)
5. Janaya Moore 26.55 (Westmoreland)
6. Haley Faulkner 26.63 (George Wythe)
7. Stacy Lewis 26.75 (Auburn)
8. Amelia Moaney 26.96 (King and Queen)
9. Allyson Teitelbaum 27.01 (Grayson County)
VHSL Class 1 Girls 400 Meter Dash Finals
1. Stacy Lewis 59.89 (Auburn)
2. Janaya Moore 1:00.26 (Westmoreland)
3. Lucy Lusk 1:01.05 (Northampton)
4. Summer Wallace 1:02.00 (Riverheads)
5. Lauren Connelly 1:02.59 (Auburn)
6. E’Mony Jones 1:02.78 (Middlesex)
7. Haley Faulkner 1:03.34 (George Wythe)
8. Makailah Estep 1:03.90 (Grundy)
9. Kaitlyn Steele 1:04.24 (Giles)
10. Phoebe Robbins 1:04.66 (Altavista)
14. Destany Armendariz 1:09.93 (Grundy)
VHSL Class 1 Girls 800 Meter Run Finals
1. Layla Leo 2:23.81 (Northumberland)
2. Tess Somervell 2:24.40 (Chilhowie)
3. Stacy Lewis 2:28.66 (Auburn)
4. Kiera Coleman 2:31.09 (Lancaster)
5. Carol-Anne Garrett 2:31.44 (Galileo)
6. Lena Sanders 2:36.13 (West Point)
7. Ella Rasnake 2:36.90 (Council)
8. Ava Wray 2:37.15 (Galileo)
9. Averi Russell 2:43.43 (Lebanon)
10. Makayla Payne 2:47.18 (Grundy)
VHSL Class 1 Girls 1600 Meter Run Finals
1. Carol-Anne Garrett 5:32.45 (Galileo)
2. Kasey Rosenbaum 5:39.91 (Auburn)
3. Jessi Looney 5:52.86 (Grundy)
4. Lena Sanders 5:56.48 (West Point)
5. Destyne Rutherford 5:57.03 (Grayson County)
6. Alexsis Porter 6:01.01 (Grundy)
7. Natalie White 6:02.35 (Bath County)
8. Valeria Castillo 6:02.78 (Eastern Montgomery)
9. Shelby Stanley 6:13.38 (Eastside)
10. Jasmine Desouza 6:17.61 (Parry McCluer)
VHSL Class 1 Girls 3200 Meter Run Finals
1. Kasey Rosenbaum 12:03.75 (Auburn)
2. Jessi Looney 12:23.43 (Grundy)
3. Destyne Rutherford 12:28.69 (Grayson County)
4. Valeria Castillo 12:37.71 (Eastern Montgomery)
5. Alexsis Porter 12:45.16 (Grundy)
6. Kyra Lee 13:11.51 (Parry McCluer)
7. Jasmine Desouza 13:13.62 (Parry McCluer)
8. Olivia Wilbon 13:22.04 (Eastern Montgomery)
9. Shelby Stanley12:35.54 (Eastside)
10. Sierra Back 13:50.27 (Riverheads)
VHSL Class 1 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Finals
1. LaKyra Bartee 15.45 (Cumberland)
2. Olivia Crigger 15.74 (Rural Retreat)
3. Rylee Coates 15.91 (Northampton)
4. Avery Maiden 16.61 (Patrick Henry)
5. Sarah Taylor 16.95 (Mathews)
6. Deja Brown 17:10 (Lancaster)
7. Makayla Anderson 17.24 (Rural Retreat)
8. Abbie White 17.53 (Giles)
9. Jocelyn Aldrich 17.69 (Eastside)
VHSL Class 1 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Finals
1. LaKyra Bartee 46.35 (Cumberland)
2. Abbie White 46.98 (Giles)
3. Amelia Moaney 47.23 (King & Queen)
4. Avery Maiden 49.01 (Patrick Henry)
5. Jocelyn Aldrich 49.53 (Eastside)
6. Sarah Taylor 49.72 (Mathews)
7. Nevaeha Hobson 50.00 (Cumberland)
8. Katie Alderman 51.02 (Fort Chiswell)
9. Nevaeh Vaughn 51.09 (Rappahannock)
10. Sophia Ross 51.51 (Northumberland)
VHSL Class 1 Girls 4x100 Meter Relay Finals
1. Cumberland 50.38
2. Northampton 50.65
3. Chilhowie 51.53
4. Lancaster 51.68
5. Westmoreland 51.88
6. Rye Cove 53.95
7. Sussex Central 54.18
8. Fort Chiswell 54.68
9. Auburn 55.01
10. Northumberland 55.15
11. Honaker 55.77
VHSL Class 1 Girls 4x400 Meter Relay Finals
1. Chilhowie 4:19.73
2. Auburn 4:20.91
3. Northumberland 4:23.56
4. Narrows 4:26.36
5. Lancaster 4:27.02
6. Giles 4:27.10
7. Cumberland High School 4:32.42
8. Patrick Henry 4:35.54
9. Riverheads 4:37.83
10. Rappahannock 4:42.69
11. Grundy 4:52.12
VHSL Class 1 Girls 4x800 Meter Relay Finals
1. Galileo High School 10:28.46
2. Auburn 10:37.14
3. Eastern Montgomery 10:47.16
4. Grundy 10:48.60
5. Lancaster 11:11.73
6. Giles 11:41.87
7. Patrick Henry 11:42.10
8. Chilhowie 11:43.62
9. Altavista 11:43.66
10. Grayson County 11:46.56
VHSL Class 1 Girls High Jump Finals
1. Sarah Taylor 5-02.00 (Mathews)
2. Summer Wallace 5-00.00 (Riverheads)
t-3. Katie Alderman 4-10.00 (Fort Chiswell)
t-3. Olivia Crigger 4-10.00 (Rural Retreat)
5. Rylee Coates 4-10.00 (Northampton)
t-6. Dominae Ivery 4-08.00 (Middlesex)
t-6. Sarah McPherson 4-08.00 (Thomas Walker)
t-6. Janaya Moore 4-08.00 (Westmoreland)
t-9. Deja Brown 4-08.00 (Lancaster)
t-9. Avery Maiden 4-08.00 (Patrick Henry)
t-11. Jessi Looney Grundy 1
VHSL Class 1 Girls Long Jump Finals
1. Chelsey Holmes 17-05.50 (Middlesex)
2. Avery Maiden 17-02.50 (Patrick Henry)
3. Kadence Keen 16-08.50 (Honaker)
4. Kaitlyn Steele 16-08.00 (Giles)
5. 5 Stacy Lewis 16-07.00 (Auburn)
6. Rylee Coates 16-6.50 (Northampton)
7. Haley Faulkner 16-05.50 (George Wythe)
8. Olivia Crigger 16-02.00 (Rural Retreat)
9. Nora Suthard 15-11.50 (Mathews)
10. Summer Wallace 15-08.00 (Riverheads)
VHSL CLASS 1 GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP FINALS
1. Hannah Manns 36-02.00 (Chilhowie)
2. Dexaria Berger 35-09.00 (Altavista)
3. Olivia Crigger 35-08.00 (Rural Retreat)
4. Avery Maiden 35-02.50 (Patrick Henry)
5. Amelia Moaney 34-10.50 (King and Queen)
6. Stacy Lewis 34-04.50 (Auburn)
7. Jocelyn Aldrich 34-01.50 (Eastside)
8. Summer Wallace 34-01.00 (Riverheads)
9. Katie Alderman 33-06.50 (Fort Chiswell)
10. Autumn Dale 33-01.00 (Grundy)
VHSL Class 1 Girls Pole Vault Finals
1. Rylee Coates 10-00.00 (Northampton)
2. Nalonda Henderson 9-00.00 (Cumberland)
3. Avery Maiden 8-06.00 (Patrick Henry)
4. Katie Dick 8-06.00 (Patrick Henry)
5. Summer Wallace 8-00.00 (Riverheads)
6. Lucy Lusk 8-00.00 (Northampton)
7. Jocelyn Laudie 8-00.00 (Patrick Henry)
8. Amelia Lathan 7-06.00 (West Point)
9. Riley Trogdon 7-06.00 (Patrick Henry)
10. Juniper Zander 7-06.00 (Auburn)
VHSL Class 1 Girls Discus Finals
1. Anna Summers 110-04.00 (Castlewood)
2. Nalonda Henderson 108.07.00 (Cumberland)
3. Geriyah Cooke 102-11.00 (Middlesex)
4. Emma Greer 102-11.00 (Altavista)
5. Jordan Lucas 102-05.00 (Giles)
6. Reghan Sensabaugh 101-10.00 (John I. Burton)
7. MacKenzie Roller 101-07.00 (Riverheads)
8. Kenzie Swicegood 98-01.00 (Auburn)
9. Emily Edwards 97-11.00 (Galax)
10. Chya Goodspeed 94-00.00 (Patrick Henry)
VHSL Class 1 Girls Shot Put Finals
1. Emily Edwards 40-06.00 (Galax)
2. Lexi Carter 38-08.75 (Eastside)
3. Kenzie Swicegood 33-10.50 (Auburn)
4. Samiyah Cook 33-07.00 (Central Lunenburg)
5. Geriyah Cooke 33-06.00 (Middlesex)
6. Nalonda Henderson 32-08.50 (Cumberland)
7. Karadee Anderson 32-05.00 (Middlesex)
8. Emma Gibson 31-06.00 (Rye Cove)
9. Reghan Sensabaugh 30-09.50 (John I. Burton)
10. Kamilah Richardson Parry McCluer