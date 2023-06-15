Several local track and field standouts earned all-state honors during the Virginia High School League Class 1 girls track and field championships.

The best in Class 1 took to the track at James Madison University in Harrisonburg on June 2-3 with a coveted state title on the line. Although no local girls captured a state title during the two-day event, several finished in the top eight, earning all-state honors.

