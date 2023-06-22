Several local softball standouts were recently selected to the 2023 Virginia High School League All-Region 1D squads.
Region 1D softball champion and VHSL Class 1 runner-up Rye Cove received the top honors on the All-Region team. Thomas Walker transfer junior Eden Muncy was named the Player of the Year and Eagles coach Nick Hood was named Coach of the Year.
Honaker led the Black Diamond with three first team selections this year beginning with third baseman Madalyn Dye. The freshman hit a blazing .403 with 33 hits in 21 games, including 13 doubles, five home runs and 26 RBIs.
“All-Region First Team third baseman — wow I’m stoked to have another even greater title added to my name in softball,” Dye said when she found out she was named first team. “I will definitely use this as fuel to motivate me to do bigger and better things in the future on and off the field. What an amazing way to end my first varsity season and what an amazing start to my varsity career. Thanks to my teammates and my Coach for all the support and belief they had in me. An even bigger thanks to my parents who without their doings of whatever it maybe I would not be here playing today. They have always been my biggest cheerleaders and at times my biggest critique.”
Dye’s head coach Donovan Helton continues to brag about the freshman’s performance this season. “Madalyn had an excellent year. She came in with very few adjustments needed,” Honaker coach Donovan Helton said. “She was injured a few games, or she would have put up even bigger numbers. Madalyn is solid at third base with a good arm and a good glove.”
Dye was joined by Tiger teammates Lincoln Bush (freshman) and Riley Hart (senior) who were both outfielders. Bush hit .395 and Hart .364.
“Lincoln came in as a freshman and immediately contributed,” Helton said. “She worked herself into a position, I couldn’t take her out of the lineup. Lincoln was plug-and-play. I could put her anywhere on the field, no matter where I put her, she was solid, and it didn’t affect her offense. Riley made some excellent plays in big games for us. Riley covered the gaps from centerfield and really came along at end of the season. She had a solid year.”
Three Lady Tigers were placed on second team, pitcher Gracie Shelton (freshman), catcher Anna Dye, and second baseman Kiley Ray.
Twin Valley’s Leah Vanover was the only Buchanan County player to be named second team in 2023 following a breakout sophomore campaign. “Being selected to the All-Region really meant a lot to me,” Vanover said. “I’ve really tried to work hard to get to where I am, but without my team and coach, there’s no way I would’ve gotten this far. They have encouraged me so much this season and I think it has really brought the best out in me.”
Vanover was joined by Lady Panther teammates Ashleigh Davis (pitcher) and Rayne (Hawthorne) who was selected honorable mention this year.
Savannah Clevinger, Tiffany Deel and Madelyn Owens capped off an outstanding year for the Lady Wave softball team with honorable mention All-Region 1D honors.
2023 VHSL First Team All-Region 1D Softball
- Pitcher-Eden Muncy (Rye Cove)
- Pitcher-Braelyn Hall (Eastside)
- Pitcher-Erin Rasnake (Lebanon)
- Catcher-Gracie Turner (Rye Cove)
- 1st Base-Emma Sartin (Eastside)
- 2nd Base-Taylor Clay (Eastside)
- 3rd Base-Madalyn Dye (Honaker)
- Shortstop-Morgan Varney (Lebanon)
- Outfielder-Lacey Brown (Rural Retreat)
- Outfielder-A’Nyah Hollinger (J.I. Burton)
- Outfielder-Lincoln Bush (Honaker)
- Outfielder-Riley Hart (Honaker)
- DP/Flex-Abbey Widener (Patrick Henry)
- At-Large-Kenzie Hood (Rye Cove)
- At-Large-Olivia Bailey (Rural Retreat)
2023 VHSL Second Team All-Region 1D Softball
- Pitcher Sophia Wright (Patrick Henry)
- Pitcher-Jordan Mooney (J.I. Burton)
- Pitcher-Gracie Shelton (Honaker)
- Catcher-Madison Hill (Lebanon)
- 1st Base-Karlee Frye (Northwood)
- 2nd Base-Kylan Brooks (Lebanon)
- 3rd Base-Jenna Mutter (Rural Retreat)
- Shortstop-Sara Byrd (Rye Cove)
- Outfielder-Blair Rutherford (Patrick Henry)
- Outfielder-Gracie Byrd (Rye Cove)
- Outfielder-Leah Vanover (Twin Valley)
- DP/Flex-Rheagan Waldon (Rye Cove)
- At-Large-Anna Dye (Honaker)
- At-Large-Kiley Ray (Honaker)
2023 VHSL Honorable Mention All-Region 1D Softball
- Rily Cobler (Holston)
- Chloe Couch (Lebanon)
- Shelby Keys (Lebanon)
- Cierra Skeens (Lebanon)
- Gracie Greear (Thomas Walker)
- Makenzie Gillenwater (Twin Springs)
- Ryleigh Gillenwater (Twin Springs)
- Sarah Davidson (Twin Springs)
- Reagan McCoy (Eastside)
- Maddie Lowe (Northwood)
- Kayla Roland (Chilhowie)
- Savannah Clevinger (Grundy)
- Tiffany Deel (Grundy)
- Madelyn Owens (Grundy)
- Ashleigh Davis (Twin Valley)
- Rayne Hawthorne (Twin Valley)
- Emma Ray (Honaker)
- Maddy Wood (Rye Cove)
- Kailey Davidson (Rural Retreat)
- Hailey Whitlow (Rural Retreat)