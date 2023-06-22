Madalyn Dye.jpg

Honaker High School freshman standout Madalyn Dye (21) slugged her way to Virginia High School League first team All-Region 1D honors for 2023.

 Submitted photo

Several local softball standouts were recently selected to the 2023 Virginia High School League All-Region 1D squads.

Region 1D softball champion and VHSL Class 1 runner-up Rye Cove received the top honors on the All-Region team. Thomas Walker transfer junior Eden Muncy was named the Player of the Year and Eagles coach Nick Hood was named Coach of the Year.

