It didn’t take Ridgeview long to pick up right where it left off last season, as the Wolfpack dominated the first half in a 44-0 shutout win over the JI Burton Raiders at home on Friday night.

Superstar quarterback Ryan O’Quinn connected with his new star receiver Hayden Baker for an 89-yard scoring strike to jump out to a quick 6-0 lead.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you