It didn’t take Ridgeview long to pick up right where it left off last season, as the Wolfpack dominated the first half in a 44-0 shutout win over the JI Burton Raiders at home on Friday night.
Superstar quarterback Ryan O’Quinn connected with his new star receiver Hayden Baker for an 89-yard scoring strike to jump out to a quick 6-0 lead.
Running back Gabe Hackney showed what he can do now that he is back at 100% as the talented back busted a 60-yard touchdown run for the Wolfpack’s second score of the game to put his team up early with a 12-0 lead. O’Quinn then hit receiver Logan Sutherland for the two-point conversion to extend the lead to 14-0.
Featured Local Savings
On Ridgeview’s next drive, the talented dual-threat quarterback called his own number, running in from 3 yards out to extend the Wolfpack lead to 20-0 heading into the second.
O’Quinn got Ridgeview back into the end zone with his legs on the Wolfpack’s first offensive drive in the second quarter with an 11-yard scramble, and a Hackney two-point conversion run made it 28-0.
Hackney scored his second rushing touchdown of the game midway through the second quarter on a 5-yard run as Ridgeview extended its lead to 36-0.
Right before the half, O’Quinn struck again with another dart to Baker, who showed great athleticism, taking it to the house from 56 yards out for the duo’s second big play of the night. The scoring play gave the Wolfpack a 44-0 lead heading into the half.
Ridgeview coach DeWayne Stanley shut down his starters in the second half and the scoreboard operator took it easy for the rest of the night as the Ridgeview began the season at 1-0 with the 44-0 victory.
The junior O’Quinn was 6 for 10 passing with 188 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also picked up 45 yards on the ground on four carries with two touchdown runs in his season debut.
Hackney finished the night with 121 rushing yards on seven carries and two rushing touchdowns.
“Our offense played great. The line was opening up a lot of holes for me tonight and made my job very easy,” Hackney said. “We were able to throw it over top to help open things up as well.”
A question prior to the season was which receivers would step into the lineup to fill the production loss of two of Ridgeview's top receivers in Brandon Beavers and Koda Counts, and Baker came to the front. He finished the night with 156 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns on only three receptions for the Wolfpack. He averaged 52 yards per catch in the win.
Raiders quarterback Tyson Welch finished the night 3 of 12 passing for 11 yards and two interceptions. He also led Burton in carries, with 14 rushes for 27 yards.
Alex Colley produced 28 rushing yards on nine carries in the loss.
Ridgeview will host Grundy this Friday at Rose Ridge, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
JI BURTON 0 0 0 0 - 0
RIDGEVIEW 20 24 0 0 - 44
SCORING SUMMARY
1st Quarter
RHS: Hayden Baker 89 pass from Ryan O'Quinn (CNV Fail)
RHS: Gabe Hackney 60 rush (Logan Sutherland pass from O'Quinn)
RHS: O'Quinn 3 rush (CNV Fail)
2nd Quarter
RHS: O'Quinn 11 rush (Hackney rush)
RHS: Hackney 5 rush (Chace Fuller rush)
RHS: Hayden Baker 56 pass from O'Quinn (Branson Honaker pass from O'Quinn)