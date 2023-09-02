ROSE RIDGE — Ridgeview rolled to a convincing 56-7 win over Grundy on Friday night at Ridgeview Wolfpack Stadium on Rose Ridge.

The Wolfpack came out firing on all cylinders, scoring six touchdowns in seven offensive possessions in the first half and finishing with 335 yards of offense on the night, while the highly touted Ridgeview defense held Grundy to 127 total yards of offense and scoreless until the last play of the game.

Featured Local Savings

Tags

Recommended for you