ROSE RIDGE — Ridgeview rolled to a convincing 56-7 win over Grundy on Friday night at Ridgeview Wolfpack Stadium on Rose Ridge.
The Wolfpack came out firing on all cylinders, scoring six touchdowns in seven offensive possessions in the first half and finishing with 335 yards of offense on the night, while the highly touted Ridgeview defense held Grundy to 127 total yards of offense and scoreless until the last play of the game.
“I thought our defense really stepped up,” Ridgeview coach DeWayne Stanley said. “We had a lot of tackles for losses. I am proud of our kids for the way they played after Gabe (Hackney) got hurt.”
Hackney went down with an apparent lower leg injury on the third play of the game following a carry for positive yardage. The game was held up for nearly 20 minutes while emergency personnel loaded Hackney onto the stretcher. It was an emotional moment, with both teams praying on the field and the large crowd silent.
As the EMS crew raised the stretcher, Hackney gave a thumbs-up to the crowd and his teammates, which led to huge applause from both Ridgeview and Grundy fans.
Despite being visibly shaken, Ridgeview returned to the field, and several plays later, standout quarterback Ryan O’Quinn scored from 1 yard out with 9:17 remaining in the first quarter to give the Wolfpack a 6-0 lead. The two-point try failed.
The Golden Wave started its first drive with horrible field position as a deep kick and excellent kick coverage pinned Grundy down on its own 8-yard line. After a forced punt, Ridgeview began its second drive with a short field.
One play later, O’Quinn hit wide receiver Luke Collins on a 36-yard touchdown pass to extend the Wolfpack lead to 12-0.
Grundy’s second offensive possession appeared to begin much better as standout Logan Lester made an outstanding play where he scrambled, reversed field, and moved the ball across midfield, but laundry on the field negated the big play.
Ridgeview’s defense forced another punt, and the offense once again answered. This time, backup running back Jaalan Deel embraced the next-man-up role, taking a handoff 49 yards down to the 1-yard line. One play later, O’Quinn called his own number from a yard out to go up 18-0 with still 3:52 to play in the first.
The Wolfpack was not finished in the opening quarter. After another forced punt, O’Quinn hit Branson Honaker on a 4-yard touchdown pass with 42 seconds remaining in the first to give Ridgeview a 24-0 lead.
O’Quinn and Deel each rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter to take a 40-0 lead into halftime.
The second half was not any better for Grundy, which did not score until the final play of the game, on a 21-yard touchdown run from Ayden Whited.
Ridgeview had six different players who found the end zone on the night as the Wolfpack went on to win 56-7.
O’Quinn finished the game 6 of 10 passing for 100 yards and one touchdown, while picking up 44 rushing yards on six carries with three touchdowns for the Wolfpack.
Deel led Ridgeview’s rushing attack, with 86 yards rushing on five carries and one touchdown.
Jonah Looney led the way for Grundy with 51 receiving yards on six catches as the Golden Wave move to 0-2 on the year with a bye week coming up.
“They are an outstanding, athletic and talented team that is very well coached,” Bartley said. “They have all the recipes to be able to go far this year. I typically don’t like having the bye week this early into the season, but it’s going to come at a good time to let our guys heal that were banged up last week and gives an extra week of preparation against a good Patrick Henry team.”
Grundy 7, Ridgeview 56
Grundy 0 0 0 7—7
Ridgeview 24 16 8 8—56
1st quarter
R — R. O’Quinn 1 run (conversion failed)
R — Collins 36 pass from R. O’Quinn (conversion failed)
R — R. O’Quinn 8 run (conversion failed)
R — Honaker 4 pass from R. O’Quinn (conversion failed)
2nd quarter
R — R. O’Quinn 14 run (Honaker pass from R. O’Quinn)
R — Deel 25 run (Stevens pass from R. O’Quinn)
3rd quarter
R — Fuller 37 run (Fuller run)
4th quarter
R — Brockhoff 5 run (Gayle run)
G — Whited 21 run (Roberts kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: G 7, R 17; Rushes-Yards: G 25-28, R 24-235; Passing Yards: G 99, R 100; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 12-19-1, R 6-10-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, R 1-0; Penalties-Yards: G 2-20, R 5-59; Punts-Average: G 7-31.8, R 1-43.