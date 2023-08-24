ROSE RIDGE — Expectations are still high in Rose Ridge despite Ridgeview losing 18 of 22 starters from the reigning Mountain 7 District championship team.

There is no panic in coach DeWayne Stanley’s voice heading into Year 2 despite the talent lost to graduation. Stanley knows there is no time for sulking when you still have one of the top quarterbacks in the state in junior Ryan O’Quinn and plenty of players who have been waiting for their turn.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you