ROSE RIDGE — Expectations are still high in Rose Ridge despite Ridgeview losing 18 of 22 starters from the reigning Mountain 7 District championship team.
There is no panic in coach DeWayne Stanley’s voice heading into Year 2 despite the talent lost to graduation. Stanley knows there is no time for sulking when you still have one of the top quarterbacks in the state in junior Ryan O’Quinn and plenty of players who have been waiting for their turn.
“That is the way it is everywhere, it’s part of it, kids move on and another group comes up, and they go through, and another group comes in,” Stanley said. “We got a lot of inexperience, but we got a lot of talent. It’s just the matter of, they need game experience, because you cannot replicate that in practice.”
Stanley knows the success of his team begins with his 6-foot-2, 200-pound, gunslinger, O’Quinn. In 2022, O’Quinn led the Wolfpack to its first-ever Mountain 7 title. He completed 137 of 222 passes (62%) for 2,314 passing yards (16.9 yards per completion) and 27 passing touchdowns with 11 interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also racked up 357 rushing yards on 98 carries with seven touchdowns on the ground.
As a freshman in 2021, O’Quinn threw for 2,841 passing yards with 27 touchdowns, along with 450 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
Ridgeview’s new receiving corps has big shoes to fill after losing VHSL Class 2 first-team receiver Brandon Beavers, second-team All-Mountain 7 receiver Koda Counts and first-team Mountain 7 running back Cannon Hill.
O’Quinn said he is excited about this group of receivers and their work ethic during the offseason.
“We got a lot of hard workers,” O’Quinn said. “We got a lot of younger guys that are not experienced, but they want to win and get better.”
Junior slot receiver Branson Honaker is the most experienced returner for the Wolfpack, and the hard-nosed pass catcher can break one tackle and take it to the house from anywhere on the field.
Honaker said he will line up all over the field this season, from the slot to the outside, in the backfield or at H-back.
“You never know,” Honaker said. “All these 7-on-7s we went to, the coaches lined me up everywhere.”
Speedsters Logan Sutherland (junior) and Luke Collins (senior) have played their way into the starting offense and will give O’Quinn a couple home-run hitters on the outside. Junior Hayden Baker gives his quarterback a big receiver in the red zone. Junior Kolter Scanion is a big-body receiver who can also play H-back or tight end. Sophomore Jaalan Deel and junior Tristan Stevens are two more athletic receivers who will get an opportunity to showcase their talents this season.
This group has quickly earned the praise of their touted quarterback.
“It has been great,” O’Quinn said about the connection he has with the new receiving corps. “We have things to buff out, but that comes with any team. Everybody is wanting to get better.”
Once of the biggest concerns for Stanley and company is the loss of the entire offensive line. Last year’s group, which featured center Hunter Goodman (honorable-mention All-Mountain 7), guards Walker Lester (honorable-mention All-Mountain 7) and Elijah Rasnick (first-team All-Mountain 7) and tackles Chance Fleming Lester (honorable-mention All-Mountain 7) and Zack Owens (second-team All-Mountain 7), was a close-knit unit that played with an edge.
O’Quinn said this year’s group is big and talented, though, and he expects them to step up when the season begins.
In camp, several players stood out early, including Isaiah Blankenship (junior), Myles Phipps (junior), Jaeson Butts (junior), Cooper Powers (senior), Waylon Perrigan (senior) and Noah Rasnake (sophomore). Junior Connor Neece will also receive playing time on the O-line in 2023.
Senior Gabe Hackney is back and ready to make up for some lost time. He is healthy and ready to take over full-time duties as the team’s premier back. Hackney was injured late in 2021 and missed the majority of the year in 2022 before coming back at the end of the season and making an immediate impact.
“I am fully healthy,” Hackney said. “I have been unlucky with injuries the past three years; I have had three broken bones, and it has kind of kept me under the radar, and I am going to surprise people this year.”
Hackney said the offense will be dynamic and should pick up right where it left off.
“Our offensive line have really come together,” he said. “They are looking real big and athletic and I think we will be able to throw and run the ball. I think we will be able to do a lot of good things on offense this year.”
Junior Chace Fuller also received high praise from Stanley and noted that Fuller would spell Hackney and the two will make a formidable duo.
The Wolfpack’s 4-3 defense will have new faces and many key positions come Week 1. The defensive line will feature two talented defensive ends who will wreak havoc in the backfield in Kolter Scanion and Gabe Hackney. The duo attack hard off the ball and do a good job of setting the edge on run plays.
The interior defensive line may be the area with the most depth, with Isaiah Blankenship and Johnathan Salyers leading the way.
“We have showed a lot of improvement,” Scanion said. “A lot of people are stepping up, and we had a lot of guys come up in the 10th grade that are going to fill in on the line. We still got our quarterback, so we just got to get used to playing with each other.”
Another key returner for Ridgeview is two-way star Branson Honaker. Honaker is a tough kid who had a breakout season in 2022 at middle linebacker.
“It’s a new group, but honestly, what we lost last year, we got back the same thing this year,” Honaker said. “Our defense will be solid; it will be good. We will be great, like we were last year.”
Honaker, who his coach described as one of the top three or four linebackers in Southwest Virginia, said he expects a big year from Hayden Baker, Logan Sutherland, Noah Rasnake and Isaiah Blankenship following a big offseason. Logan Fuller and Dalton Mullins sit atop the depth chart at the strong-side and weak-side linebacker positions to begin the season.
Baker and Ryan O’Quinn are both tall and solid corners that can play both zone and man defense on the boundaries, with the speedy Logan Sutherland at free safety and sophomore Alan Mullins at strong safety.
Ridgeview also returns one of the most accurate kickers in Southwest Virginia in Connor Smith. Smith connected on 38 of 42 extra-point kicks last season.
Stanley said he is excited for Smith this season as the sophomore will take over all the kicking duties.
“He has worked really hard,” Stanley said of Smith. “He went to a lot of camps, and I think this kid has a chance to be recruited.”
Hackney, a leader on both sides of the ball, proclaimed Ridgeview would prove doubters wrong and he expects the Wolfpack to have the same success in 2023.
“I don’t see any reason why we can’t make it back to the same game we made the past two years,” Hackney said of the Region 2D title game. “There are a lot of people doubting us, and I think we are going to prove some people wrong.”
Ridgeview will begin the season on Friday at home against JI Burton with a 7 p.m. kickoff.