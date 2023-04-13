As track and field season heats up, local standouts are already in mid-season form.

The Richlands boys took home first place last Monday at the Grundy Invitational at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy, edging out second-place Grundy, which finished with 106 points. Honaker placed third with 74 points, while Hurley (74) finished fourth, Mountain Mission (16) netted fifth and Council (1) placed sixth.

