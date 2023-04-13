As track and field season heats up, local standouts are already in mid-season form.
The Richlands boys took home first place last Monday at the Grundy Invitational at Nelson Memorial Field in Grundy, edging out second-place Grundy, which finished with 106 points. Honaker placed third with 74 points, while Hurley (74) finished fourth, Mountain Mission (16) netted fifth and Council (1) placed sixth.
Richlands’ Colton Mullins captured titles in five events, including the 110-meter hurdles (19.50 seconds), 300-meter hurdles (47.03), high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), long jump (18 feet, 7.5 inches) and triple jump (37 feet, 10 inches).
Mullins’ teammate Chance Browning dominated the sprint events, winning the 100 meters (11.88), 200 meters (24.56) and the 400 meters (54.57), while the Blue Tornado’s Zekiel Mullins took home first place in both throwing events with throws of 115 feet, 10 inches in the discus and 43 feet, 3.5 inches in the shot put.
Grundy long distance runner and Emory and Henry commit Kaleb Elswick swept the 800 meters (2:07.22) and 1600 meters (5:01.18) championships. Four days later, in the prestigious Judy Thomas Invitational on Thursday, Elswick broke a 42-year-old Buchanan County record in the 3200 meters with a time of 9:54.43.
Elswick became the first Buchanan County runner on record to run a sub-10-minute race in the 3200 meters. The previous county record was held by former Council High School standout Billy Jackson, who set the record in 1991 with a time of 10:05.8 in the Virginia High School League state meet.
Honaker’s Zane Johnson took home first place in the 3200 with a time of 12:47.04.
“I have had breaking Bill’s record on my radar for a while now. His 3200m time of 10:05 has stood as the Buchanan County record since 1991, that’s 32 years,” Elswick said. “Over the years, I’ve looked up to this man. The funny part is, I’ve never even met or spoken to Bill. It means so much to me that I can break this record. I knew that the Judy Thomas would be one of those meets that would have a great racing environment in order to have the best mentality to stay strong throughout the race. I still remember the first time that I broke five minutes in the mile. So, the fact that I ran two back-to-back sub-five-minute miles still blows my mind.
“It means so much to me that I had so many of my teammates and future teammates from Emory cheering me on that night. That was one of the loudest 3200m races I have ever raced and it definitely helped keep me encouraged when the legs got tired. I’d like to thank God for letting me stay healthy and letting me build my training up to get to this point. It is still so unreal to me that I was able to accomplish this goal that I set for myself years ago.”
Grundy’s girls placed first with 92 points. Richlands placed second with 57 points, followed by Mountain Mission in third with 48. Hurley finished fourth with 44 points, two points ahead of Honaker, which rounded out the top five with 42 points.
Council placed sixth with 36 points, followed by Twin Valley, which finished seventh with 26 on the day.
Mountain Mission’s Maria Chacha won the 400 meters, tying her previous personal record of 1:05.06, and won the 800 meters with a time of 2:41.02.
Honaker’s Kadence Keen won multiple events, including the 200 meters with a time of 29.67, long jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and triple jump (30 feet, 4 inches) for the Lady Tigers.
“I was super excited to be able to win all my events Monday,” Keen said. “I love this sport and it felt so good to come out with a win, especially after hitting a pr in long jump. I look forward to the rest of this season and continue to push to get better every week and make it back to State.”
The Porter sisters took home two event wins. UVA Wise commit Alexsis Porter won the 1600 meters (5:55.59), edging out Council freshman standout Ella Rasnake (6:13.14) for the win.
“I felt that it was a strong race and start to the season,” Alexsis Porter said. “The goal was to prequalify for State, so to do so was very exciting.”
Lilly Porter took home first place in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 1:05.27.
“I had a rough meet this Monday, not feeling 100%,” Lilly said. “I still managed to get a pr in the 300 hurdles for this season but placed second in the 100 hurdles.”
Twin Valley’s Morgan Lester place first in the discus with a throw of 76 feet, while Hurley’s Rylee Hibbitts took home first in the shot put.
Grundy’s Makailah Estep won the girls high jump and Hurley’s Jayda Hilton captured the 3200 meters with a time of 14:28.86.
Boys Team Scores
1. Richlands, 138
2. Grundy, 106
3. Honaker, 74
4. Hurley, 64
5. Mountain Mission, 16
6. Council, 1.
Girls Team Scores
1. Grundy, 92
2. Richlands, 57
3. Mountain Mission, 48
4. Hurley, 44
5. Honaker, 42
6. Council, 36
7. Twin Valley, 26.
Women’s 100m Hurdles Finals
1. Carrie Humphrey, Richlands 20.77
2. Lilly Porter, Grundy 20.86
Men’s 110m Hurdles Finals
1. Colton Mullins, Richlands 19.50
2. Andrew Stephens, Honaker 20.59
3. Devin Davis, Grundy 21.67
4. Malachi Lowe, Honaker 22.05
Women’s 100 Meters Finals
1. Katie Beth Cordle, Richlands 14.83
2. Morgan Lester, Twin Valley 14.84
3. Anna Chacha, Mountain Mission 15.01
4. Izabella Ratliff, Council 15.19
5. Ella Rasnake, Council 15.60
6. Emma Rice, Grundy 16.15
7. Marion Johnson, Richlands 16.18
8. Kaitlyn Stiltner, Grundy 16.93
9. Brylan Large, Grundy 17.07.
10. Kali Clark, Richlands 17.16
Men’s 100 Meters Finals
1. Chance Browning, Richlands 11.88
2. Kevin Looney, Hurley 12.56
3. Trey Taylor, Grundy 12.69
4. Logan Lester, Grundy 12.79
5. Tristan Abujayyab, Grundy 12.86
6. Landon Bailey, Hurley 12.95
7. Andrew Boyd, Richlands 13.13
8. Peyton Hurley, Hurley 13.20
9. Jaxon Dye, Honaker 13.23
10. Chance Jewell, Honaker 13.26
Women’s 1600 Meters Finals
1. Alexsis Porter, Grundy 5:55.59
2. Ella Rasnake, Council 6:13.14
3. Neema Marwa Mountain Mission Sch 6:35.41 6
4. Jayda Hilton Hurley 6:46.65
5. Brandi Sullivan, Hurley 7:20.41
Men’s 1600 Meters Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick, Grundy 5:01.18
2. Keyston Hartford, Grundy 5:18.91
3. Zane Johnson, Honaker 5:37.00
4. Brennan Jo Newberry, Richlands 5:53.26
5. Kyle England, Richlands 5:54.14
6. Jacob Ray, Council 5:59.74
7. Landon Casey, Honaker 6:00.15
8. Riley Hess, Council 6:01.10
9. Evan Brown, Council 7:03.39
Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Finals
1. Richlands, 1:05.05
2. Council, 1:06.50 8
3. Richlands, 1:10.63
Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Finals
1. Richlands, 47.72
2. Hurley, 48.98
3. Grundy, 49.99
4. Richlands, 51.16
Women’s 400 Meters Finals
1. Maria Chacha, Mountain Mission 1:05.06
2. Brice Ann Breeding, Richlands 1:12.21
3. Makayla Payne, Grundy 1:14.26
4. Kaydence Jackson, Hurley 1:14.63
5. Sammie Arms, Richlands 1:39.20
Men’s 400 Meters Finals
1. Chance Browning, Richlands 54.57
2. Landon Johnson, Grundy 54.92
3. Jaxon Dye, Honaker 1:01.42
4. Chance Jewell, Honaker 1:01.49
5. Ethan Brown, Richlands 1:01.58
6. Johnny Thompson, Grundy 1:03.35
7. Pau Sabate Grundy 1:03.59
8. Logan Charles, Council 1:04.93
9. Blaine Greene, Honaker 1:05.06
10. Ethan McClanahan, Grundy 1:06.93
Women’s 300m Hurdles Finals
1. Lilly Porter, Grundy 1:05.27
Men’s 300m Hurdles Finals
1. Colton Mullins, Richlands 47.03
2. Andrew Stephens, Honaker 48.11
3. Devin Davis, Grundy 55.46
4. Evan Owens, Grundy 1:04.56
Women’s 800 Meters Finals
1. Maria Chacha, Mountain Mission 2:41.02
2. Ella Rasnake, Council 2:44.92
3. Neema Marwa, Mountain Mission 2:51.53
4. Alexsis Porter, Grundy 2:52.85
5. Carrie Humphrey, Richlands 2:54.60
6. Kayla Maggard, Richlands 3:00.63
7. Raegan Ryder, Richlands 3:48.08
Men’s 800 Meters Finals
1. Kaleb Elswick, Grundy 2:07.22
2. Ethan McClanahan, Grundy 2:32.64
3. Dawit Kasy, Mountain Mission 2:39.89
4. Landon Casey, Honaker 2:40.53
5. Ian Rudasunikwa, Mountain Mission 2:56.72
Women’s 200 Meters Finals
1. Kadence Keen, Honaker 29.67
2. Morgan Lester, Twin Valley 30.43
3. Izabella Ratliff, Council 32.04
4. Kaydence Jackson, Hurley 32.50
5. Kayla McGraw, Richlands 32.98
6. Emma Rice, Grundy 33.68
7. Lynzie Wroaten, Richlands 33.77
8. Makayla Payne, Grundy 34.28
9. Kaitlyn Stiltner, Grundy 35.11
10. Brylan Large, Grundy 35.79
Men’s 200 Meters Finals
1. Chance Browning, Richlands 24.56
2. Kevin Looney, Hurley 25.96
3. David Blankenship Richlands 26.08
4. Trey Taylor, Grundy 26.10
5. Logan Lester, Grundy 26.32
6. Jaxon Dye, Honaker 26.93
7. Pau Sabate, Grundy 26.96
8. Logan Charles, Council 27.27
9. Andrew Stephens, Honaker 27.33
10. Andrew Boyd, Richlands 27.39
Women’s 3200 Meters Finals
1. Jayda Hilton, Hurley 14:28.86
2. Brandi Sullivan, Hurley 16:16.34
Men’s 3200 Meters Finals
1. Zane Johnson, Honaker 12:47.04
2. Kaleab Wolde, Mountain Mission 14:28.81
Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Finals
1. Richlands, 5:10.62
2. Richlands, 6:02.17
Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Finals
1. Grundy, 3:55.01
Women’s High Jump Finals
1. Makailah Estep, Grundy 4’ 6”
Men’s High Jump Finals
1. Colton Mullins, Richlands 5’ 6”
2. Malachi Lowe, Honaker 5’ 6”
3. David Blankenship, Richlands 5’ 4”
4. Andrew Stephens, Honaker 5’ 2”
5. Shaiem Gordon, Grundy 5’ 2”
Women’s Long Jump Finals
1. Kadence Keen, Honaker 15’ 10”
2. Makailah Estep, Grundy 12’ 11”
3. Maria Chacha, Mountain Mission 12’ 9”
4. Anna Chacha, Mountain Mission 12’ 7”
5. Katie Beth Cordle, Richlands 11’ 7”
6. Lilly Porter, Grundy 11’ 6”
7. Diana Polycarp, Mountain Mission 9’ 6”
Men’s Long Jump Finals
1. Colton Mullins, Richlands 18’ 7.50
2. David Blankenship, Richlands 18’ 4”
3. Landon Johnson, Grundy 17’ 11”
4. Landon Bailey, Hurley 17’ 10”
5. Malachi Lowe, Honaker 17’ 7.50
6. Tristan Abujayyab, Grundy 17’ 6” NW 2 (5) 1
7. Shaiem Gordon, Grundy 16’ 5”
8. Andrew Stephens, Honaker 16’ 1”
9. Peyton Hurley, Hurley 15’ 1”
10. Logan Charles, Council 14’ 8.50
Women’s Triple Jump Finals
1. Kadence Keen, Honaker 30’ 4”
2. Makailah Estep, Grundy 30’ 3”
Men’s Triple Jump Finals
1. Colton Mullins Richlands 37’ 10”
2. Malachi Lowe, Honaker 36’ 0”
Women’s Shot-Put Finals
1. Rylee Hibbitts, Grundy 24’ 5” 10
T2. Miley Jackson, Grundy 20’ 3” 7
T2. Abigail Farmer Honaker 20’ 3” 7
4.Amelia Hunt, Hurley 17’ 9” 4
Men’s Shot-Put Finals
1. Ezekiel Mullins, Richlands 43’ 3.50
2. Alex Duty, Hurley 36’ 10” 2
3. Landon Adkins, Hurley 33’ 3” 2
4. Logan Hopkins, Hurley 32’ 11” 2
5. Shaiem Gordon, Grundy 32’ 5” 2
6. Kolton Charles, Hurley 32’ 1.50
7. Luke Shelton, Grundy 31’ 4.50 2
8. Garrett Short, Honaker 31’ 3.50
9. Lucas Bandy, Grundy 30’ 5”
10. Hunter Baker, Hurley 29’ 1”
Women’s Discus Finals
1. Morgan Lester, Twin Valley 76’ 0”
2. Rylee Hibbitts, Grundy 51’ 8”
3. Lauren Blankenship, Hurley 49’ 9”
4. Estella Beavers, Honaker 48’ 4”
5. Amelia Hunt, Hurley 48’ 1”
6. Abigail Farmer, Honaker 45’ 3”
7. Miley Jackson, Grundy 33’ 4”
Men’s Discus Finals
1. Zekiel Mullins, Richlands 115’ 10” 2
2. Landon Adkins, Hurley 105’ 6.5 2
3. Kolton Charles, Hurley 95’ 5” 2
4. Peyton Hurley, Hurley 92’ 10” 2
5. Landon Johnson, Grundy 89’ 2” 2
6. Garrett Short, Honaker 82’ 2” 2
7. Hunter Baker, Hurley 75’ 0” 2
8. Trey Taylor, Grundy 73’ 1” 1
9. Logan Charles, Council 67’ 3.50 1
10. Talen Looney, Grundy 65’ 9.50 2