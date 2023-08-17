Canaan.JPG

Hurley running back Canaan Shafer (10) breaks a run for a huge gain during the Rebels’ scrimmage Saturday against Castlewood at Mountain Mayhem.

 Chad Cooper | Virginia Mountaineer

OAKWOOD — Hurley looked strong against Castlewood and Patrick Henry in the Mountain Mayhem football scrimmages on Saturday.

Saturday’s opening scrimmage for the Rebels had plenty of positives and shined light to areas that need cleaned up. Most importantly, everyone walked away injury-free.

