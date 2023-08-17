OAKWOOD — Hurley looked strong against Castlewood and Patrick Henry in the Mountain Mayhem football scrimmages on Saturday.
Saturday’s opening scrimmage for the Rebels had plenty of positives and shined light to areas that need cleaned up. Most importantly, everyone walked away injury-free.
Hurley faced Castlewood in Game 1, and senior quarterback Landon Bailey looked in midseason form, tossing two early scoring strikes, one to Kevin Looney and the second on a bomb to Payton Hurley, within the first 10 plays of the game.
The Rebels’ run defense looked good early in the scrimmage, but Castlewood and coach Bubba Edwards found some success passing the ball late.
Hurley played much better in this matchup than its last against Patrick Henry, as the Rebels from Washington County beat the Rebels from Buchanan County 49-8, in the first round of the Region 1D playoffs last November at Emory and Henry College.
Hurley held its own up front on both sides of the ball during the scrimmage. Patrick Henry struck first on a bubble screen to its slot receiver, who made a great move and took it in from 40-plus yards away.
Hurley answered with its own huge pass play as Bailey hit Looney on a 10-yard strike. Looney then made several players miss before going 40 yards before he was tripped up near the 20-yard line. Bailey called his own number a couple plays later and scored on a 15-yard scramble, beating several Patrick Henry defenders to the pylon.
Bailey looked dynamic early on and showed off his arm and his ability to scramble. Looney, Payton Hurley, Eddie Hurley and Canaan Shafer looked great running the ball. Hurley will need a couple more linemen to pick its game up if they want to get to the next level on offense. The loss of Kolton Charles with a preseason injury was a huge blow.
Hurley’s run defense was stout, and as a whole, Hurley’s secondary played extremely well, with Looney, Josh Duty and Bailey all producing multiple pass breakups. Linebacker Payton Hurley and defensive end Johnny Prater did an outstanding job of getting to the quarterback.
The heat was an issue for all the teams as the mid-August sun was beaming down on the day, but a little easier for Hurley following a great performance by their aquatic manager Lucas Stacy.
It’s hard to predict the outcome of a season on a first scrimmage, especially when the score was not kept, but Hurley found encouragement in how it played. If the Rebels can clean up some of the center-to-quarterback exchange issues and work with linebackers dropping back in pass coverage, a successful year could be on tap.