HURLEY — The Hurley High School football team is looking to regain supremacy in the Black Diamond District in 2023.
The third season may be the charm for Hurley coach John Paul Justus as the Rebels are loaded and ready for a deep run in this year’s Virginia High School League Region 1D playoffs.
The Rebels are coming off a 5-5 season, which ended in a first-round loss in the Region 1D playoffs to Patrick Henry at Emory & Henry College.
Offensively, Hurley has a stable of backs that is paired with a veteran offensive line. The Rebels offense is led by senior quarterback Landon Bailey, who had a breakout season last year. The talented athlete gained more than 700 rushing yards and 300 passing yards as a junior.
“If we can stay healthy, I think we will make a good playoff run this year,” Bailey said. “Our offense last year was pretty efficient, and we have hit the weight room all offseason and worked on our crafts, so I can only imagine how explosive we will be. We are a very versatile offense this year. I think a lot of teams are going to have some problems game-planning for it.”
Bailey, Kevin Looney and Payton Hurley (484 yards rushing last year) give the Rebels multiple players with the ability to take it to the house on every play. After mixing in the toughness of fullback Cannan Shafer and the elusiveness of Eddie Hurley, the possibilities are limitless for Hurley on the ground.
In 2022, Looney rushed for 471 yards and was often targeted by Bailey out of the backfield and on screen passes.
“I have good expectations for the season,” Looney said. “Everyone is bigger, stronger, faster and more mature.”
The Rebels will use a committee to replace the production loss of standout fullback Alex Duty, who graduated following last season. Duty picked up 1,035 yards rushing with 12 touchdowns on his way to pick up first team All-Black Diamond District honors.
“We have some depth at our skill positions,” Justus said. “Landon Bailey, Payton Hurley, Kevin Looney, Eddie Hurley, Josh Duty, Dylan Lester and Sheldon Matney will each get to pack the rock. I would like to make it hard for teams to key on one guy and have to spend the week at practice keying on several guys. Our tight ends play an important role in our offense. Dalton Stacy and Jayme Stacy will be sharing that role. Our linemen have improved steadily over the summer and seem to be working together nicely.”
Hurley also lost two more key members of last year’s team to graduation, beginning with the 2022 BDD Offensive Lineman of the Year and first-team All-BDD and Region 1D lineman Logan Hopkins, and tight end Caden Mullins, who may be the Rebels’ biggest loss, due to his leadership role both on and off the field.
The Rebels were bit by the injury bug early in camp, losing key offensive and defensive lineman Kolton Charles to a shoulder injury. Justus said the timetable for his return — if he returns — would be late in the season.
Despite the loss of Hopkins and Charles, the D-line group is still a strength for the Rebels, with standouts Josh Ashby, Landon Adkins and Johnny Prater leading the way. Justus said Kyle Cooper and Hunter Baker are looking to fill two spots on the line. Justus said due to Hurley’s depth on the line, he will try to rotate players to keep guys fresh.
Defensively, the Rebels will be fast and aggressive behind a talented defensive line that will feature Prater and Jamye Stacy at defensive ends and junior standout Landon Adkins and senior Josh Ashby at defensive tackles.
Hurley will be strong up front, which will free up middle linebackers Canaan Shafer and Dalton Stacy and outside linebackers Landon Bailey and Payton Hurley to use their speed to fly to the ball and make tackles. A strength for the Rebel defense will be its secondary, which returns talented defensive backs Josh Duty and Eddie Hurley, who both showed glimpses of stardom last year. Duty and Hurley are both ballhawks who are not scared to come up and lay lumber on the ball carrier. Kevin Looney is locked in at the safety position, which gives him the freedom to roam the middle and make plays on the ball.
Freshman Kanan Justice is a unique talent with great size for his age. He also has a strong arm and has shown good accuracy early in camp. He will give Bailey a solid backup. Chase Baker is another freshman who could battle his way into the starting lineup on the offensive line. Justus said sophomore Jeremiah Blankenship and junior Chris Hackney are two returners that have put in work during the offseason and will see playing time this season. Freshman Jacob Cantrell is another player Justus raved about and said would see time on the field in 2023.
A weakness for Hurley in the past was its inability to stop heavy passing teams, and Justus said passing defense was a focus during the offseason.
“We attended some 7-on-7s this Summer and faced some solid teams,” Justus said. “Heritage, Graham, Mingo Central, West Virginia, Shady Spring, West Virginia, and Chapmanville, West Virginia, each gave us different looks, and I feel that it made us better at our linebacker and defensive positions.”
The Rebels also received some help offensively this summer as Justus brought in legendary coach Glen McNew in June to work with the offense.
Unfortunately for the Rebels, the numbers are down, with 22 players listed on the roster — 14 of them seniors.
“We are like a bunch of other teams in Southwest Virginia with small numbers,” Justus said. “I’m not sure what is going on around the region, but the kids are not showing up for football. There are several teams that I think will play for Region D titles in 1A and 2A with lower team numbers than I expected.”
Hurley has the talent to battle Grundy for the BDD title this year as power Honaker moved onto the Hogoheegee during the offseason and Twin Valley is in rebuild mode. If the Rebels can stay healthy and get off the field on third downs, the Cliff will be rocking in 2023.
Hurley will kick off the season Friday with a trip across the state line to Sherman (West Virginia) with a 7 p.m. kickoff.