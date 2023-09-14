Week 4 Previews
THE GAME: PATRICK HENRY (2-0) at GRUNDY (0-2)
DATE, TIME & PLACE: Friday, Sept 15, at 7 p.m., Nelson Memorial Field, Grundy, Virginia.
Featured Local Savings
PATRICK HENRY— Patrick Henry is led by their speedy running back Camron Goodspeed. Goodspeed led the team with 132 rushing yards on 10 carries with three rushing touchdowns in the Rebels 60-7 win over JI Burton last week.
GRUNDY— Grundy is coming off a bye week after facing a 3A school in Carroll County in week one and a hard loss to the mighty Ridgeview Wolfpack in week two. Logan Lester has been outstanding for the Golden Wave this season and tight-end Jonah Looney may be one of the top pass catchers in the area and has made tons of big plays early for Grundy.
FINAL WORD—This is a rematch of last year’s Region 1D title game in which Grundy defeated Patrick Henry at Emory and Henry College. This is going to be a tough matchup but one that Grundy can win. If the Golden Wave defense can contain Goodspeed, head coach Keegan Bartley could pick up his first win of his career. If Goodspeed gets off to a fast start, it could be a long day for the Wave.
THE GAME: RIVER VIEW WV (1-2) at HURLEY (1-2).
DATE, TIME & PLACE: Friday, Sept 15, at 7 p.m., Smiley Ratliff Field, The Cliff, Hurley, Virginia.
RIVER VIEW— River View is led offensively by all-purpose backs Jackson Danielson and James Kennedy. Head coach Gary Roach’s team has lost two games this season by a total of 11 points.
HURLEY— Hurley senior Payton Hurley led the Rebels with 116 rushing yards and two touchdowns in their first win of the season last week against Van WV. Quarterback Landon Bailey added 110 rushing yards and two scores for Hurley against Van.
FINAL WORD — This border battle is always exciting. Both teams have weapons on both sides of the ball but the Rebels have more experience than their counterpart from West Virginia and in the end, the team with the most playmakers usually finish on top.
THE GAME: TWIN VALLEY (1-1) at NORTHWOOD (0-3).
DATE, TIME & PLACE: Friday, Sept 15, at 7 p.m., Northwood Football Field, Saltville, Virginia.
TWIN VALLEY— The Panthers are led by the three headed rushing attack of speedster Jacob Justice, Alex Blankenship and Nathaniel Deel. Young quarterback Brayden White has also shown glimpses of stardom. Colton Clevinger has been outstanding defensively for Twin Valley.
NORTHWOOD—The Panthers from Saltville Virginia have had a rough start to the season but one bright spot for Northwood has been the play of all-purpose back Brody Waddle.
FINAL WORD—Twin Valley is coming off a much-needed bye week and should be ready to play come Friday night. This is a good matchup for Twin Valley and if the Panthers from Pilgrims Knob can stay in the game early, Tom Crigger’s crew could be sitting at 2-1 on the season. But if Twin Valley gets down early, it could spiral out of control.
THE GAME: HOLSTON (2-1) at HONAKER (3-0).
DATE, TIME & PLACE: Friday, Sept 15, at 7 p.m., Fuller Field at EMATS Stadium, Honaker, Virginia.
HOLSTON— Holston head coach Chris Akers has had plenty of success since taking the job. His team is led by running back Colton Hess who picked up 74 rushing yards on 13 carries amd one rushing touchdown in the Cavaliers 13-12 win over Class 2 John Battle last week.
HONAKER— Junior signal caller Peyton Musick (six-foot-four) has been outstanding all season including passing for 288 yards and a school record six passing touchdowns for the Tigers last week. Parker Bandy may be the best receiver in Southwest Virginia and the big time playmaker came up big for his team last week against Rye Cove with eight catches for 77 yards and three touchdown receptions.
FINAL WORD — Honaker remains undefeated and they are rolling. The Tigers broke a 32-32 tie with just under two minutes to play last week against an unbeaten Rye Cove team when Parker Bandy took a short pass 43 yards for the game-winning touchdown. Holston has a great team and should be sitting at 3-0 if it was not for losing a week earlier on a Hail Mary against Narrows. This will be a really good matchup but the Tigers have way too much firepower for the Cavaliers to handle.
THE GAME: RIDGEVIEW (3-0) at VIRGINIA HIGH (1-2).
DATE, TIME & PLACE: Friday, Sept 15, 7 p.m., Gene Malcolm Stadium, Bristol, Virginia.
RIDGEVIEW — Junior standout Ryan O’Quinn threw for 229 yards and two touchdowns and ran for one other score during the Wolfpack’s win over rival Wise Central last week. Hayden Baker has been a huge surprise during the season’s first three games. Last week Baker had 147 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.
VIRGINIA HIGH— Virginia High’s running game is led by running back Alijah Burks. The Bearcats also have a really good place kicker in Dexter Barrett who hit a 22-yard field goal for his team’s only score last week in a 43-3 loss to Radford.
FINAL WORD — The Bearcats weapon arsenal is not as loaded as it used to be. Virginia High just managed 35 yards of offense against a really good Radford team and is sitting 1-2 on the season. Ridgeview is averaging 40 plus points per game and in the first two games of this season, scored 40 before halftime. Expect Virginia High to make it a game for a while, but in the end the Wolfpack should finish on top.