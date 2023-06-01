HONAKER — It was the ultimate team victory. Lebanon baseball picked up its 20th consecutive win as it advanced to the Region 1D semifinals with a 20-0 shutout of Grundy on Thursday at Doc Adams Field.
Five pitchers combined for the one-hit shutout, with each throwing one inning. As a group, they totaled 14 strikeouts and no walks. They threw 59 pitches, and 48 of those were strikes.
“The ‘Johnny Wholestaff’ kind of day was awesome. Everyone got to throw an inning,” said Lebanon pitcher Nathan Phillips, who struck out the side in the second inning on 10 pitches, not throwing a ball. “We didn’t waste any guys. We knew we could hit the ball to win. I was perfectly fine with getting my inning done and giving it to the next guy.”
Featured Local Savings
Dagan Barton got the start, followed by Phillips, Carter Hess, Seth Buchanan and Eli Breeding.
There were only two balls put in play by Grundy. Jonah Looney grounded out sharply to second baseman Chance Parker in the third inning, and Jacob Deel broke up the no-no leading off the fifth inning with a long double to left-center.
“Jacob is one of my two seniors,” Grundy coach Tom Crigger said. “He got a double there at the end, I’m proud of him. I’m proud of this whole bunch. We tried to battle. We got what we got. All my kids play hard.”
It was a tough draw for the Golden Wave, playing the powerful Pioneers in the regional quarterfinals.
“You finish second in your district and have to face the No. 1 team in the state,” Crigger said. “We came out and got some good outs early but made some errors, and you can’t do that with a team like Lebanon.
“They hit the ball well, they put it in play, they make you make a play. They pitch well; they have five pitchers that can pitch. We got a couple of outs and then couldn’t put them away. That’s what makes a good team, hitting with two outs.”
Lebanon (21-2) pounded the ball, ripping 18 hits. It showed a lot of power with four doubles, five triples and a solo homer to deep left by Phillips, his second clout of the season.
“I waited and stayed back on the ball,” Phillips said. “I got an inside pitch and did what I needed to do with it.
“The job’s not done; we have to keep going. It will get harder each game. If we stay focused, we’ll be all right.”
Buchanan and Barton had three hits each. Phillips, Zach Hertig, Chance Parker, Jacob Crabtree and Luke Garrett had two hits apiece. Eleven players scored runs for the Pioneers.
“We swung the bats well. We hit a lot of baseballs hard,” first-year Lebanon coach Cody Compton said. “As long as we can keep that up, we’ll be OK.
“The pitchers threw the ball well. I can’t complain about anything we did today.”
The Golden Wave made the most of a season with a young team.
“We have everyone back except Jake Deel and Dylan Boyd,” Crigger said. “If a couple can step up and we can hit the ball better, we should be right there. Our fielding improved as the season progressed, so we’re pretty excited about it.”
The Pioneers will face Eastside in the semifinals, a rematch of the semis from last year, when Lebanon rallied for a 9-7 win at UVA-Wise.
“Last year Eastside about put us out; we needed some late-inning heroics,” Compton said. “Hopefully, we’ll come in ready to go.”
GRUNDY 000 00—0 1 4
LEBANON 739 1x—20 18 0
Deel, Hurley (3) and Surber. Barton, Phillips (2), Hess (3), Buchanan (4), Breeding (5), and Crabtree. Smith and Hertig. W—Hess (1-0). L—Deel. HR—Phillips (L), 2nd, none on.