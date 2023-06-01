A63I5080.jpg

Grundy first baseman Justin Weaver (10) jumps for a wild throw while a Lebanon baserunner beats it out.

HONAKER — It was the ultimate team victory. Lebanon baseball picked up its 20th consecutive win as it advanced to the Region 1D semifinals with a 20-0 shutout of Grundy on Thursday at Doc Adams Field.

Five pitchers combined for the one-hit shutout, with each throwing one inning. As a group, they totaled 14 strikeouts and no walks. They threw 59 pitches, and 48 of those were strikes.

