The Honaker Tigers were edged out by Patrick Henry 3-2 at home last Monday night in a battle between two of the top teams in Region 1D.

“That was a tough loss against a good team,” Honaker coach Chris Anderson said. “I thought our pitchers pitched well and our defense was good most of the night. We had a couple of key errors that led to runs for them, but we have to be able to overcome those.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you