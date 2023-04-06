The Honaker Tigers were edged out by Patrick Henry 3-2 at home last Monday night in a battle between two of the top teams in Region 1D.
“That was a tough loss against a good team,” Honaker coach Chris Anderson said. “I thought our pitchers pitched well and our defense was good most of the night. We had a couple of key errors that led to runs for them, but we have to be able to overcome those.
“We put the ball in play, only striking out twice all night. Credit to their pitcher and the defense behind him for holding us to two runs. We’re looking forward to getting back on the field this week and hopefully gain some momentum.”
Honaker (1-1) struggled to get anything going against Rebels pitcher Connor Kausch, who held Honaker’s big bats at bay with only five hits over six innings.
Patrick Henry’s Alex Brown brought home teammate Joseph Wolfe after he grounded into a fielder’s choice in the top of the seventh to break the 2-2 tie for the game-winning run.
Patrick Henry’s (3-3) Hamilton Addair relieved Kausch in the seventh inning to close out the game for the save.
Alex Brown went 2 for 4 and Aidan Monahan was 1 for 3 with a run scored in the win for the Rebels.
Honaker pitchers Connor Musick and Jake Hilton combined for a three-hitter in the loss. Musick struck out seven in four innings of work. Matt Nunley led the Tigers at the plate with two hits.