Panthers suffer season-ending loss to Eastside By CHAD COOPER ccooper@hdmediallc.com Jun 1, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Twin Valley baseball season ended at the hands of Eli McCoy and the Eastside Spartans in the Region 1D quarterfinals last Friday in Coeburn.The Panthers, already down three, gave up 12 runs in the second as the Spartans went on to win 24-0, bringing Twin Valley’s season to a close.Eastside’s McCoy was outstanding at the plate, crushing a three-run homer while adding five RBIs in the win. Featured Local Savings Tanner Perry, Will Johnson and Luke Trent had two hits apiece for Eastside (17-5), while teammates Christopher Steele (3 for 3 with three RBIs) and Teagan Bush came up with big hits for the Spartans.Isaac Cooper broke up a three-pitcher no-hitter with the Panthers’ only hit of the game.TWIN VALLEY 000 00—0 1 7EASTSIDE 3(12)4 5x—24 13 0Twin Valley-Cooper, Dotson (3) and Thompson.Eastside-Johnson, McCoy (3), Gross (5) and Ward, Bush (3).W — Johnson.L — Cooper.HR — McCoy (E) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Top 3 Virginia man sentenced to decades in prison for 2-year-old's scalding death Southern Gap Outdoor Adventure receives Virginia Tourism marketing grants Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism, says 'hate will not prevail' Latest e-Edition The Virginia Mountaineer To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView