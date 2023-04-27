IMG_4269 (1).jpg

The Mountain Mission School Lady Challengers finished the 2022-23 season as NACA Division III runner-ups. Members of the team include the following: Gladness Peter, Millicah Vincent, Ana Chacha, Yohana Mesfin, Manager Feliseyana Fekreab, Dorca John, Maria Chacha, Coach Dionna Marcus, Anna Mayer, Bethel Banco, Sarah Chacha and Sarah Mugisha.

 Contributed Photo

Players will play for any coach, but they will give their whole heart for a coach they love.

When talking to the Mountain Mission girls basketball players, one thing they all can agree on: coach Dionna Marcus has truly made an impact on their lives and was the driving force behind the Lady Challengers’ runner-up finish in the Division III NACA National Basketball Tournament in early March in Dayton, Tennessee.

