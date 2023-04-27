The Mountain Mission School Lady Challengers finished the 2022-23 season as NACA Division III runner-ups. Members of the team include the following: Gladness Peter, Millicah Vincent, Ana Chacha, Yohana Mesfin, Manager Feliseyana Fekreab, Dorca John, Maria Chacha, Coach Dionna Marcus, Anna Mayer, Bethel Banco, Sarah Chacha and Sarah Mugisha.
Players will play for any coach, but they will give their whole heart for a coach they love.
When talking to the Mountain Mission girls basketball players, one thing they all can agree on: coach Dionna Marcus has truly made an impact on their lives and was the driving force behind the Lady Challengers’ runner-up finish in the Division III NACA National Basketball Tournament in early March in Dayton, Tennessee.
The Lady Challengers fell to the defending NACA Division III champions, the Clarksville Christian School Lady Centurions, 65-38 in the tournament championship, but the journey and success of this year’s team will forever be worth remembering, they said.
Featured Local Savings
Mountain Mission star Ana Chacha said she was blessed to be a part of this year’s team and to be able to play under Marcus.
“I always had a lot of doubts about me playing basketball, until coach Marcus came into my life and the light just shined,” Chacha said. “It’s like I was in the darkness and God just said, allow me to give you some light, Ana. And God gave me coach Marcus.
“When I felt like quitting, she stood by me, not only as a coach but as a parent and sibling. You might not be my real mother or sister, but no matter what, I will always see you as one. Your constant motivation and encouragement pushed me to heights I never dreamed I’d reach.”
Mountain Mission standout Sarah Chacha also credited Marcus for the team’s success this season as well her mentorship.
“I just want to say thank you for being a great coach to us,” Sarah Chacha said. “Not only were you a coach, but you drew us more close to God. Thank you so much.”
Marcus said she was thrilled with the team’s success and how each one of the girls had grown on and off the court.
“My girls have truly become more than basketball players,” Marcus said. “They have become student-athletes. I’ve watched them excel in both this year. I’ve watched my players become leaders on and off the court. I couldn’t be more happy to coach this special group of girls. My prayer is that once I leave, my impact will continue on Mountain Mission.”
NACA Division III requires teams to have an above-.500 record; previous NACA Division II/III/IV experience; competitive in state or local conferences and one or two potential junior college or small-college players on the roster to compete in the tournament.
The Mountain Mission roster included the following: Gladness Peter, Millicah Vincent, Ana Chacha, Yohana Mesfin, Dorca John, Maria Chacha, Anna Mayer, Bethel Banco, Sarah Chacha, Sarah Mugisha and team manager Feliseyana Fekreab.