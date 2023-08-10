The long and grueling wait for football season to begin is over as several local teams will converge on Twin Valley on Saturday for the Mountain Mayhem jamboree.
This preseason jamboree will be held at the Twin Valley football field at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School on the four-lane and will feature several local Region 1D teams.
The list of attendees includes host Twin Valley and Hurley representing the Black Diamond District, Castlewood and Eastside from the Cumberland District and Hogoheegee District members Northwood and Patrick Henry.
The Mountain Mayhem football jamboree schedule begins with Twin Valley versus Castlewood at 10 a.m., followed by Castlewood and Hurley at 11:20 a.m. Hurley will then square off against Patrick Henry at 12:40 p.m.
Patrick Henry will face Eastside at 2 p.m. for the Rebels from Washington County’s second scrimmage. Eastside will play Northwood at 3:20 p.m., and then close out the day with a matchup against Twin Valley at 4:40 p.m.
Grundy will travel to Chilhowie on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. to face the Warriors and John Battle in their first scrimmage. The Golden Wave will face Richlands on Aug. 17 for the annual benefit game at Ernie Hicks Stadium in Richlands.
Each of the three Buchanan County teams is entering the season with much excitement surrounding their program.
Grundy lost many senior playmakers on both sides of the ball, and coach Craig Plymal resigned and was replaced by Keegan Bartley. The Golden Wave still has playmakers on hand, though. The duo of Logan Lester and Ethan Roberts in the backfield could be scary for opposing defenses. Brady Deel and Carson Deel stand out at linebacker, and Luke “Quake” Shelton in the middle will give Grundy a formidable linebacker group.
Hurley returns the majority of its team from last season, with quarterback Landon Bailey coming off a stellar junior campaign. Running backs Kevin Looney and Payton Hurley will lead a deep backfield with Eddie Hurley, Canaan Shafer and Sheldon Matney among others. Johnny Prater, Landon Adkins and crew will be a force up front, and defensive backs Josh Duty and Eddie Hurley are two of the best in the area.
Twin Valley figures to be super excited to get back on the gridiron after the season ended suddenly in 2022 following Week 2. Tom Crigger is back as coach for the Panthers and it will be a youth movement in Pilgrims Knob. Freshman quarterback Brayden White will be handed the keys to the offense this season. White and 6-foot-5 receiver Blake Cooper will be fun to watch. Jacob Justus has speed to burn and Jacob Deel is expected carry the duties in the backfield.