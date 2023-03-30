Twin Valley multiple-sport standout Haylee Moore was recently named MVP of the East squad at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) girls senior all-star girls basketball game March 23 at the David J. Prior Convocation Center at UVA Wise.
The West team beat the East 64-55 behind an outstanding performance from West MVP and Gate City star Lexie Ervin, who finished with a team-high 14 points.
Moore tied for a game-high 15 points with former Grundy player and current River View (West Virginia) standout Haylie Payne.
Featured Local Savings
“I have been looking forward to playing in the FCA game since I found out about it,” Moore said. “It was so awesome to be able to put on my high school jersey again and to be able to play with and meet new people who share the same passion for God and basketball. It was a great experience playing with so many people I’ve played against throughout the years, and I’m so thankful we have an organization like FCA to give us opportunities like this.”
The talented forward had a stellar senior year where she surpassed the 1,000-career point milestone and was named the 2022-2023 Black Diamond District and Region 1D player of the year. Class 1 all-state honors were not posted by press time.
“Haylee Moore is simply an amazing young lady and gifted athlete,” FCA area representative Gary Maggard said. “She was our MVP in our FCA All-Star Senior Basketball Game at UVA Wise this past Saturday. She plays with such extreme passion. She will be representing Team Virginia at West Ridge High School on April 6 in our FCA Virginia versus Tennessee All-Star senior basketball game. Haylee also helped her All-Star Volleyball team win Saturday in our FCA All-Star senior volleyball game. She played great and had a huge game against some of the top athletes in all of Southwest Virginia.”
Several other local stars played for the East, including Grundy’s Jessi Looney, who scored nine points. and Twin Valley’s Heileigh Vencill, who chipped in five points.
Moore’s father, Twin Valley coach Brian Moore, participated as a coach for the East in the game.
“The FCA game provides a wonderful opportunity to coach players from throughout the region and share the gospel with them,” Brian Moore said. “We had a roster of seven but managed to overcome a slow start and some red-hot shooting from the West. I was proud of our effort and how we fought back into the game.”
Haylee Moore, who played for Tennessee, pulled double duty on Saturday after being invited to compete in the FCA Virginia versus Tennessee senior all-star volleyball game early that morning, along with Tennessee MVP Jessi Looney of Grundy. “
I was very thankful to have been asked to play in the FCA All-Star Volleyball Game,” she said. “It was a lot of fun playing with new people and being able to put on my volleyball jersey one more time.”
Several Twin Valley cheerleaders also participated in the event.