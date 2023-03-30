Haylee Moore.jpg

Twin Valley senior Haylee Moore was named East MVP for the FCA girls senior all-star basketball game held on March 18 at the David J. Prior Convocation Center in Wise.

 Submitted photo

Twin Valley multiple-sport standout Haylee Moore was recently named MVP of the East squad at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) girls senior all-star girls basketball game March 23 at the David J. Prior Convocation Center at UVA Wise.

The West team beat the East 64-55 behind an outstanding performance from West MVP and Gate City star Lexie Ervin, who finished with a team-high 14 points.

