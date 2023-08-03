Haylee Moore has beem named Twin Valley High School’s Female Athlete of the Year for the 2022-2023 year.
Moore, a recent graduate from Twin Valley, was presented with the award during the annual sports banquet held on May 25 at Keen Mountain Park.
It was a historic season for Moore on the basketball court, reaching the 1,000-career point milestone while leading the Lady Panthers to a share of the Black Diamond District (BDD) regular season title and a trip to the Virginia High School League Region 1D semifinals, where they were defeated by state runner-up Eastside after leading at the half.
Moore, a recent Emory and Henry College commit, was named the BDD, Region 1D and VHSL Class 1 state Player of the Year this past season while averaging 20.4 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.6 steals and 2.6 assists per game as a senior.
For her efforts on the hardwood, Moore was also presented with the iconic P.A.I.L. (passion, aggression, integrity, leadership) basketball award.
“I could never say enough good things about my team and coaches this past season, and this award would not have been possible without them,” Moore said. “This season was by far my favorite of my high school career, and this award gives me something to look back on as a reminder of how truly great the season was.”
Moore also received team MVP for volleyball during the banquet. Moore was one of the top volleyball players in Southwest Virginia and a force at the net.
“I started playing volleyball in the fifth grade and was not the biggest fan of the sport because I didn’t think I was very good,” Moore said. “To receive the MVP award my senior year is very special to me because it shows how much I have been able to improve and enjoy the sport since then. I am very honored to been presented with this award.”
She also received the team MVP award in tennis. Moore worked on her game and was named the team’s No. 1 seed at the beginning of the season.
“I started playing tennis my sophomore year, and it grew to be one of my favorite sports, so I was very grateful and honored to receive this award,” Moore said. “It took a lot to be able to play as the No. 1 seed this season, and this award helped prove to me that all of my hard work paid off.”
