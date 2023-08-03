Isaac and Haylee.jpg

Haylee Moore was selected as Twin Valley 2022-23 Female Athlete of the Year.

Haylee Moore has beem named Twin Valley High School’s Female Athlete of the Year for the 2022-2023 year.

Moore, a recent graduate from Twin Valley, was presented with the award during the annual sports banquet held on May 25 at Keen Mountain Park.

